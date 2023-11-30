2 TOWNS CIDERHOUSE® AND CRAFTWELL COCKTAILS® ANNOUNCE EXCITING PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SEATTLE KRAKEN

CORVALLIS, Ore. (November 28, 2023) – Today, the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced a partnership with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and its sister brand Craftwell Cocktails for the 2023-24 season. The collaboration brings the number one cider and canned craft cocktail in the Pacific Northwest to the arena, with Craftwell Cocktails as the official canned cocktail of the Seattle Kraken.

"We're thrilled to kick off this season by teaming up with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Craftwell Cocktails, bringing the best of category Pacific Northwest craft beverages to our dedicated fans at each and every game," exclaimed Jeff Webster, Chief Commercial Officer of the Seattle Kraken. “Our goal is to bring in partners that really represent the best products from the PNW and I think we really hit the mark with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Craftwell Cocktails.”

Headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Craftwell Cocktails will serve as craft beverage providers for hockey fans bringing award-winning cider and canned cocktails to the sport.

Both 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Craftwell Cocktails will share a branded bar inside Climate Pledge Arena serving an assortment of their ciders and cocktails to attendees for both Kraken games and year-round concerts and events.

"We are excited to partner with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken to connect with fans and the world of professional hockey," expressed Lee Larsen, co-founder and CEO of 2 Towns Ciderhouse. "Our collaboration is a perfect match. Our award-winning ciders and cocktails offer a new and unique way for fans to immerse themselves in the action, whether they are enjoying a refreshing 2 Towns cider or toasting with a Craftwell Cocktail after the game-winning goal."

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

2 Towns Ciderhouse was founded on the belief that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality, whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. Over the years our company has retained these core values to branch out into different segments within the alcohol beverage space to become a premium total beverage company. Our goal is to create the best craft beverages on the market and continue to develop and evolve the beverage space in innovative new ways.

From humble beginning in 2010 in an old 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage we have grown into one of the largest craft beverage companies in the northwest now employing over 100 individuals, distributing to 15+ states and running 3 different production facilities totaling almost 100,000 sq. feet. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft beverages. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

About Craftwell

Embodying the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, Craftwell ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with the same care and expertise that made the 2 Towns Ciderhouse team leaders in using real fruit to create award-winning ciders. Craftwell encourages consumers to live life with flavor and to create their own cocktail moments with easily portable deliciousness. Real, fresh fruit produces real, fresh flavors that are available in canned cocktails, top-shelf bottles, on draft, and as non-alcoholic cocktails. For more information please visit craftwellcocktails.com.

About the Seattle Kraken

Debuting in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and hosts of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park. The 2023-24 NHL season is the Kraken's third at Climate Pledge Arena after a franchise-first playoff run during the 2022-23 season. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content, and the latest hire.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the complete redevelopment of a historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. The arena is home to the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events. The arena is named after The Climate Pledge, an initiative founded by Amazon and Global Optimism asking global corporations to become net zero carbon by 2040. Climate Pledge Arena has one of the most progressive sustainability programs of any building its size, including being the world’s first Zero Carbon Certified arena. Climate Pledge Arena opened October 19, 2021. climatepledgearena.com

