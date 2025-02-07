Celebrate Valentines Day with the LA Kings

Cover Photo 1920x1080
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

Love is in the air as Valentine's Day approaches! It's the perfect moment for lovebirds to bundle up in their gameday attire and cheer on the LA Kings as they skate onto the ice at Crypto.com Arena. Make this year special by showing your love for the Kings with Valentine's Cards and Bailey Grams!

1. LA KINGS VALENTINE'S CARDS

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a touch of hockey flair! LA Kings Valentine's Day cards are the perfect way to show your love and team spirit. Click here to print them out today!

Adrian Kempe 1920x1080 copy
Alex Laferriere 1920x1080

2. BAILEY GRAMS

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your favorite lion! Through purchase of our Bailey-Grams, you can have Bailey deliver chocolates, swag and more to your loved one on either February 12 or 13. Click here to purchase!

Bailey-gramValentines_StaticGraphics_1920x1080_Web_MainShowcase (1)

3. DATE NIGHT

Make your date night unforgettable with the excitement of LA Kings hockey! With thrilling theme nights and special promotions this month, it's the perfect time to bring your Valentine to a game. Check out the details below and grab your tickets today!

FEBRUARY 8TH VS ANAHEIM DUCKS

COUNTRY NIGHT | Bandana Giveaway

Puck Drop @ 7:30 PM

Y’all ready? Put your boots on and join the LA Kings in celebrating Country Night! The first 10,000 fans to arrive will receive a specialty Kings bandana!

FEBRUARY 26TH VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS

BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION | Post Game Skate Ticket Pack

Puck Drop @ 7:00 PM

Celebrate Black History Month with the LA Kings in honoring Black culture and heritage. Learn more about how the Kings are growing the sport in and around Los Angeles with our Black History Celebration, presented by Iron Bow. Purchase a ticket pack to participate in an unforgettable open skate session featuring the best R&B hits from the 2000s to 2010s!

4. COLORING SHEETS

Check out our seasonal coloring pages here. These fun works of art are made for the young and the young at heart alike.

valentinessheetsmall

24-25 SEASON

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

PROMOTIONS

