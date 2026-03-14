RECAP: Kings 3, Islanders 2, 3/13

The LA Kings moved back into a playoff spot in the Western Conference for the first time since February 1, as they skated to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday evening at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

Inside the first five minutes of the game, forward Trevor Moore opened the scoring for the Kings with a nice solo effort. Moore blocked a shot at the point in his own zone and used his speed to create a breakaway for himself the other way. Moore worked his way in alone, into the slot off the left wing and fired top shelf, past New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin and in for his eighth goal of the season and a 1-0 advantage.

Just over 13 minutes into the game, the Kings made it 2-0 as forward Anze Kopitar moved to within one point of the all-time franchise scoring record. Defenseman Mikey Anderson got a shot through from the left point, which kicked to Kopitar in the crease, where he banged it in at the back post for his eighth goal of the season, putting the Kings ahead by two goals midway through the first period.

Los Angeles capped off a strong opening frame with another goal to take a three-goal lead into the intermission. Forward Artemi Panarin forced a turnover in the neutral zone and immediately pushed the play the other direction. Panarin delayed and fed forward Adrian Kempe driving the net, with the Swedish winger deflecting the puck past Sorokin, with only one hand on his stick, for a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Islanders got on the board with a pinball goal just over halfway through the second period, bringing the hosts within 3-1. A shot from the point took a double deflection in the slot, off a skate in front and into the back of the net for the first New York goal of the evening. Forward Emil Heineman was ultimately credited with the goal, his 17th of the season.

Heineman scored his second goal of the evening early in the third period to bring the Islanders back within a goal at 3-2. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer worked quickly at the center point to change the angle on the his shot release, with Heineman in the slot for another deflection goal, as the hosts pulled to just a goal down. The Kings held on down the stretch to close out the victory at 3-2.

Hear from Anderson, forward Alex Turcotte and Head Coach D.J. Smith after tonight’s victory.