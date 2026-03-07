INSIDER: Trade Deadline Recap w/ Ken Holland

Today’s trade deadline summary is pretty simple.

The LA Kings were honest with themselves about where they’re at. The Kings went into this season believing that they made the moves that put them from a 105-point playoff team to a contender from the Stanley Cup. The 2025-26 season has certainly shown otherwise. The Kings are not right there, right now, and Ken Holland’s approach on deadline day cements that.

“The circumstances of where we are, these are the decisions that I have to make, was I going to trade some players away,” Holland said. “I know what I've done in the past with a team that was comfortably in the playoffs and you're in buyer mode……certainly, where we are in the standings, I had to make some philosophical decisions.”

That being said, though, I thought that Holland navigated today with the correct approach. He added to the future without taking away from the present. And, if he did want to pursue a larger rebuild, there is no one who was not traded today who isn't under contract or under team control beyond this season. Holland was able to objectively look at where the Kings are at, on both sides of the coin. And it’s challenging to do that. Facing pressure to win now, his own desire to win now, alongside wanting Anze Kopitar’s final season to end in the postseason, it might’ve been easier to sacrifice future assets for win-now assets. Might’ve been easy to watch the Kings play as well as they did last night and get impulsive. But that would have been irresponsible and Holland understood that.

What he was able to do was a bit of a half measure. Maybe more of a two-thirds measure, I suppose. Holland, in total, added future assets by selling veteran players. He did not, however, simply make the team worse, which is important in trying to qualify for the playoffs right now, while maintaining that eye on the future, in ways we haven’t seen in some time. I think there was a balance to be struck and Holland found it. Good on him.

The Kings are three points out. Probably something we’ve heard all too much over the last month. But it’s reality. That’s not 15 points out. It’s three. It’s also not three points in, or more than that. It’s three points out. That is a very attainable number for the Kings to hunt down and qualify for the dance. It’s not, however, a comforting enough situation to have gone out and expended future assets, banking on a playoff berth or a playoff run to justify the spend.

The direction taken today was also impacted by injuries over the last month. When the Kings acquired Artemi Panarin, Kevin Fiala was healthy. So was Andrei Kuzmenko. Joel Armia and Quinton Byfield too, though both are expected to return this season. That does change things. The Kings acquired to Panarin to add to those guys, not replace them. The injuries up front, that the Kings largely avoided this season, all hit around the same time. Created a difficult situation, on top of some losses, which pushed Holland’s thought process towards what we saw today.

“When we did the deal for Panarin, I thought we had Fiala, I thought we had Armia, I thought we had Kuzmenko, I thought we had Byfield,” Holland said. “By the time we started to play again, shortly thereafter, all those guys are gone. We had a tough [stretch], we talked about it here, we had a tough finish just before the break and I made a decision on the coaching change. Over the last few days, I made the decision [on the deadline]……we want to continue to try to push and fight for the playoffs, but at the same time, behind the scenes, trying to get some picks.”

The overall count shows two players in, two players out.

Forwards Warren Foegele and Corey Perry were traded today, both netting a second-round draft pick in return, along with a swap of third-round picks that should see the Kings move up a handful of spots in 2026. Going out the other way was a conditional third-round selection, that could become a second-round pick if the Kings qualify for the 2026 postseason. So, when you do a little math, the Kings added a draft pick and improved the stock of another. That’s a net win, obviously, but I am not sure if it comes with a net loss on the active roster.

Coming in are forwards Scott Laughton and Mathieu Joseph. Laughton and Joseph are not like-for-like swaps for the players who went out. Laughton and Perry are certainly quite opposites, though Joseph and Foegele have some similarities. But as you look at the contributions that all four players offer, along with the draft picks the Kings brought in, it’s hard to argue that the Kings moved further from the playoffs in 2026, while definitely adding to the assets available in the future, as they face what will likely be larger-scale turnover come the summer. There is a reason teams wanted Perry and Foegele, but with where the Kings are at, there was an opportunity here to move on from those players at a higher clip of return, while trying to remain competitive with other additions.

Thought Holland did a nice job of navigating that today.

Some notes on each trade –