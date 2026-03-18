LA Kings Announce Regional Broadcast Updates

The LA Kings have announced that the below games, originally scheduled to air on FanDuel Sports Network West, will now air on FanDuel Sports Network SoCal. All games will continue to be available to FanDuel Sports Network West subscribers on TV Everywhere/DTC platforms. FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is available on channel #693 on DirecTV and channel #41 on Spectrum.

March

3/22/26 – LAK @ UTA

3/28/26 – UTA @ LAK

April

4/4/26 – TOR @ LAK

4/6/26 – NSH @ LAK

4/11/26 – EDM @ LAK

4/14/26 – LAK @ VAN

The Kings’ games on March 28 vs. Utah and April 11 vs. Edmonton will be simulcast on KCAL and FanDuel Sports Network SoCal. Additionally, the Kings’ game on April 1 against the St. Louis Blues, originally scheduled to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network West.

FanDuel Sports Network is widely available through cable, satellite and virtual streaming providers throughout the Kings’ local TV territory, which includes Southern California and Hawaii. Options include Spectrum, Cox, DIRECTV, U-Verse and Fubo. For a list of TV providers in your zip code that carry FanDuel Sports Network, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

Local fans can also stream Kings games, pregame/postgame coverage, and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com by authenticating with their pay-TV credentials or subscribing directly.

Prime Video customers can also sign up for FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. To get started, open the Prime Video app or visit amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network.