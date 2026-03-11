RECAP: Kings 1, Bruins 2 (OT), 3/10

The LA Kings battled back to force overtime and earn a point, but ultimately they came up just short in a 2-1 overtime defeat against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening at TD Garden.

The first period came and went without a goal from either side, as the Kings held a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal during the opening 20 minutes. Boston had perhaps the best chance of the opening frame, however, as the Bruins hit the post midway through the first, but neither side found the back of the net.

It was the same story in the second period as well, though Boston flipped the script to lead 12-8 in shots on net after 40 minutes. The Kings had two great chances in the second, with forward Trevor Moore hitting the post, while forwards Alex Laferriere Scott Laughton each had partial shorthanded breakaways turned aside.

Just shy of halfway into the third period, the Bruins finally opened the scoring, as defenseman Mason Lohrei fired the hosts ahead. Boston worked the puck from low to high and Lohrei took a feed from defenseman Hampus Lindholm at the right point, before he walked into the high slot and ripped a shot top shelf, past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

With exactly six minutes on the clock in the third period, the Kings found a way to tie the game and force things into overtime. Forward Trevor Moore curled back on the attack, along the right-wing boards, and fed the puck to defenseman Drew Doughty at the right point. Doughty hit the shot first time, past Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman and in, tying the game at one with his fourth tally of the season.

Inside the first minute of overtime, after the Kings had the first two shot attempts, Boston went the other way in transition and sealed a 2-1 victory. Forward Mark Kastelic sent a stretch pass down the right wing to forward David Pastrnak, who quickly fed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on a breakaway. McAvoy deked to the backhand and slotted home the game-winning goal to secure the second point.

Hear from Moore, Doughty and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith after tonight’s game.