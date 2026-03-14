INSIDER: Kings defensemen talk Matt Greene & his impact in early days behind the bench

The last time the LA Kings played a game in Boston that ended in regulation came on December 18, 2016.

It was, you might say, a typical LA Kings hockey game, a low-scoring affair decided by one goal. Anze Kopitar played in that game. As did Drew Doughty. As did Matt Greene.

Assistant Coach Matt Greene?

Sure thing.

That was Greene’s final season in the NHL. When the Kings and Bruins squared off on Tuesday, extending their overtime streak in Boston, Greene was involved once again, his first game at TD Garden as an Assistant Coach, as a part of the new-look Kings coaching staff.

The similarities of the low-scoring affairs is certainly something you’d align with how Greene played the game. He was never a goalscorer, with 17 across his 615 regular-season games in the NHL, but he never tried to be. The defensive zone was where he thrived and those who played with him knew exactly what he meant to the winningest teams in Kings history.

“Lots of intensity, first and foremost,” Kopitar said. “Obviously as a player, he was a big part of winning teams and he brings that experience. I think just his presence around here will help the younger guys too. Looking forward to having him around more and see where that takes us.”

That word, intensity, is one that came up a lot.

It’s something Greene has been known for over the years. He was an alternate captain on the Stanley Cup teams and that letter came with merit. Kopitar, Doughty and forward Adrian Kempe are the last remaining players who were teammates with Greene as a player. Kempe used the words “aura and presence” to describe who Greene was as a veteran, when he joined the team as a rookie.

For the Kopitar and Doughty in particular, the way that Greene approached the game is something that still makes its way around the Kings locker room all these years later.

“His competitiveness, that’s something that Kopi and Dewey still talk about to this day, is how competitive he was and how vocal he was in the locker room,” defenseman Brandt Clarke said. “Being able to talk to him, pick his brain on situations and have him show me how he would have played a situation, it’s been really helpful.”

Clarke and Greene have worked together essentially since the day he was drafted.

Clarke said he recently scrolled all the way back in their text history and found a message from Greene on the day the Kings drafted him in 2021, welcoming him to the organization. It’s a relationship that has only grown and built from there. As Clarke developed through the ranks, first in Barrie in the OHL and then onto the AHL’s Ontario Reign, he worked routinely with Greene on various areas of his game and of his development.

“For the defense in particular, he was the main guy for player development, so when I was with Barrie or with Ontario, I’d be talking to him in particular a lot,” Clarke detailed. “He’d send me some stuff, even when I was playing with Barrie, he’d still be watching, he’d text me the next morning on how I did, plays I made and stuff like that. He’s been with me right since basically the day I was drafted. So, to have him out here and behind the bench, just a familiar voice, especially for me, it’s nice.”

What’s interesting is, you really couldn’t build two more opposite defensemen than Greene and Clarke. Greene collected a career-high 15 points during the 2011-12 season. Clarke had 15 points within his first 22 games played of his first full season in the NHL. One a defensive slalwart, one a puck-mover who generates offense. But perhaps that’s why they made such a good pair.

Greene didn’t try to change the things Clarke excelled at, but he certainly had a lot of experience in the things that Clarke needed to work on to become a more rounded NHL defenseman.

“I think I can appreciate it because he was so successful in his time, winning two cups and he was such a rock back there,” Clarke added. “Just hearing from him and just seeing how he influenced the game, from his standpoint, is definitely something I wanted to incorporate into my game as much as I could. Being able to talk to him, pick his brain on situations like that’ and have him show me how he would have played a situation, it’s been really helpful.”