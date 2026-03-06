LA Kings Acquire 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Corey Perry

The LA Kings have acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Corey Perry. The Kings will retain 50% of Perry’s contract.

Perry, 40, has registered 11 goals and 28 points (11-17=28) in 50 games for the Kings this season with four power-play goals and 59 penalty minutes (PIM). A Stanley Cup Champion with Anaheim in 2007, Perry is as a veteran of 1,442 career NHL games, accumulating 459 goals and 963 points (459-504=963) over parts of 21 seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks (2005-19), Dallas Stars (2019-20), Montreal Canadiens (2020-21), Tampa Bay (2021-23), Chicago Blackhawks (2023-24), Edmonton Oilers (2024-25) and Kings (2025-26). The Peterborough, Ontario native has added 64 goals and 141 points (64-77=141) in 237 career Stanley Cup Playoff outings.