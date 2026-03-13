LA Kings Acquire Jan Jeník in Exchange for Samuel Bolduc

The LA Kings have acquired forward Jan Jeník from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Samuel Bolduc.

Jeník, 25, has played in 41 games for the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, scoring nine goals and 17 points (9-8=17). The 6-1, 205-pound forward has totaled 166 career points (67-99=166) in 258 regular-season games played across parts of six seasons in the AHL with the Senators and Tucson Roadrunners. Jeník’s best professional season came in 2021-22 as a member of the Roadrunners, where he posted career-highs in goals (17), assists (30), and points (17-30=47) in 51 games played. Jeník has also added three points (1-2=3) in five career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Jeník has skated in 24 career NHL games as a member of the Coyotes (2020-24) and Ottawa Senators (2024-25), scoring four goals and recording six career points (4-2=6). Prior to his professional debut, Jeník played parts of two campaigns with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he scored 35 goals and 86 points (35-51=85) in 54 games played for Hamilton in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

A native of Nymburk, Czechia, the forward represented his native country in the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) U-18 World Junior Championship, where he recorded six assists and was named as a Top Three Player on his team. Jeník also represented Czechia in both the 2019 and 2020 IIHF U-20 World Junior Championships, where he scored two goals and five points (2-3=5) across six total games played at the two tournaments.