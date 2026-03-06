LA Kings Acquire Forward Scott Laughton from Toronto

The LA Kings have acquired forward Scott Laughton from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional third round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Laughton, 31, has appeared in 43 games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording eight goals and 12 points (8-4=12) with two shorthanded goals, one game-winning goal and 17 penalty minutes (PIM).

Originally selected 20th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Laughton joins the Kings as a veteran of 724 career regular-season NHL games across 13 seasons between the Maple Leafs (2024-26) and Flyers (2012-25), amassing 116 goals, 281 points (116-165=281), 12 shorthanded goals, 10 game-winning goals, 1,397 hits, 416 blocked shots and 414 PIM. He has added six goals and 12 points (6-6=12) in 37 career Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

The 6-1, 190-pound forward’s 12 career shorthanded goals and 25 shorthanded points (12-13=25) pace all skaters from his draft class while his 1,397 hits and 416 blocked shots rank fourth and sixth, respectively, among forwards from his draft. Laughton’s best NHL season came in the 2022-23 campaign where he set career-highs in goals (18), points (43), power-play goals (5), shorthanded goals (3), shots (170) and blocked shots (57).

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Laughton has suited up for 105 career American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the Lehigh Valley and Adirondack Phantoms, posting 34 goals and 69 points (34-35=69) along with three points (2-1=3) in five career Calder Cup Playoff outings. Prior to joining the professional ranks full-time, Laughton played four seasons (2010-14) of junior hockey with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), collecting 96 goals and 219 points (96-123=219) in 230 games. In his fourth and final year with Oshawa, Laughton recorded a team-best 40 goals as part of a personal career-best 80-point campaign (40-47=87) to earn OHL First All-Star Team honors.

Internationally, Laughton has represented Canada in three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship (gold), 2014 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship and the 2012 IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship (gold).