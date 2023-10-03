LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks:

When: Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 PM PST

Where: CRYPTO.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Watch: Bally Sports SoCal, NHL Network

Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio

Team Preseason Records:

Ducks: 3 - 1 - 0

Kings: 4 - 1 - 1

The Kings are back for their seventh preseason game tonight and are set to play the Anaheim Ducks. Having just beaten the Ducks 4-3 on September 29th in Anaheim, this will be the third and final time that Kings see their Freeway Face-Off rival in the preseason. Unlike the victory just a few days back, the Kings roster is expected to look much different and older. With an expected roster of almost all, if not all players suiting up tonight of those from the Australian Global Series trip, the Kings lineup will have plenty of NHL experience and pedigree.

Cam Talbot is expected to start.