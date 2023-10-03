News Feed

LAK-CRYPTO-host-womens-rivalry-series

LA Kings and CRYPTO.com Arena to Again Host ‘Rivalry Series’ Game Featuring USA-Canada Women's Hockey Teams
AEG-LAK-Announce-Blue-Shield-of-California-Helmet-Sponsor

AEG Announces Expansion with Blue Shield of California, Names Health Plan as Official Helmet Partner of Kings and Reign
LAK-Announce-Mercury-Insurance-as-First-Ever-Jersey-Patch-Partner

LA Kings Announce Mercury Insurance as Team's First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner
ATKM-Preseason-Update-Week-2-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week Two Recap
Behind-the-glass-LAK-training camp-debuts-tonight

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp Debuts Tonight at 9 P.M. EST on NHL Network
Kings-Announce-Multipl-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-10/1

Kings Announce Multiple Training Camp Roster Moves
Kings-Announce-Additional-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-9/29

Kings Announce Additional Training Camp Roster Moves
LAK-Training-Camp-Latest-9/28

LA Kings Training Camp Latest -- 9/28
Kings-at-Golden-Knights-9-27-23-HTW

LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
Kings-Announce-Training-Camp-Roster-Moves-9/27

Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
ATKM-Preseason-Update-Week-1-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week 1 Recap
Kings-at-Ducks-9-24-23-HTW

LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)
Kings-vs-Coyotes-gm-2-AUS-HTW

LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series
Kings-vs-Coyotes-AUS-HTW

LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
LAK-Welcome-CD-Law-As-Official-Team-Firm

LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Kings-Itinerary-9/21

Kings Itinerary 9/21
LAK-Kings-Announce-2023-Training-Camp-Details

Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
LAK-To-Wear-90s-Heritage-Jerseys-15-Times

LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch

The Kings begin their preseason schedule in the states against the Ducks

lak ana htw
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks:

When: Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 PM PST
Where: CRYPTO.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)
Watch: Bally Sports SoCal, NHL Network
Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio

Team Preseason Records:
Ducks: 3 - 1 - 0
Kings: 4 - 1 - 1

The Kings are back for their seventh preseason game tonight and are set to play the Anaheim Ducks. Having just beaten the Ducks 4-3 on September 29th in Anaheim, this will be the third and final time that Kings see their Freeway Face-Off rival in the preseason. Unlike the victory just a few days back, the Kings roster is expected to look much different and older. With an expected roster of almost all, if not all players suiting up tonight of those from the Australian Global Series trip, the Kings lineup will have plenty of NHL experience and pedigree. 

Cam Talbot is expected to start.