Anze Kopitar Sets All-Time Franchise Record For Points

LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar set the all-time franchise record for regular-season points on Saturday, as he surpassed franchise legend Marcel Dionne with the 1,308th point of his career, all of which have come with Los Angeles.

Kopitar tied the record during the second period, as he scored a power-play goal for the 1,307th point of his NHL career, which got the Kings on the board. In the third period, with the Kings trailing 4-3, Kopitar scored his second power-play goal of the evening to tie the game at four, with the second goal giving him sole possession of the all-time Kings record for points.

After the milestone-breaking goal, the entire team took to the ice to celebrate their captain.