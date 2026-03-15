Anze Kopitar Sets All-Time Franchise Record For Points

251222_Kopitar Milestone _ Franchise Point Record - Promo Assets _ Web showcase - 1920x1080
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

LA Kings forward Anze Kopitar set the all-time franchise record for regular-season points on Saturday, as he surpassed franchise legend Marcel Dionne with the 1,308th point of his career, all of which have come with Los Angeles. 

Kopitar tied the record during the second period, as he scored a power-play goal for the 1,307th point of his NHL career, which got the Kings on the board. In the third period, with the Kings trailing 4-3, Kopitar scored his second power-play goal of the evening to tie the game at four, with the second goal giving him sole possession of the all-time Kings record for points. 

After the milestone-breaking goal, the entire team took to the ice to celebrate their captain.

The all-time franchise record in points is the latest in a long line of Anze Kopitar accomplishments. He recently played in his 1,500th career regular-season game, as he became just the 25th player in NHL history to reach that mark. There could even be more to come, throughout the end of the regular season and what the Kings hope is a playoff run to follow. 

The Kings will honor Kopitar in a pre-game ceremony on April 2, in recognition of this milestone and so many more, an overall celebration of what Kopitar has meant to the franchise.

Tickets to Kopitar Night ⬇️

APRIL 2 VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS

ANŽE KOPITAR LEGACY NIGHT

Puck drop @ 7:30 PM

We're excited to host Anže Kopitar Legacy Night on Thursday, April 2, as the Kings take on the Nashville Predators in honor of Kopitar's legendary 20-year career in Los Angeles. Purchase a special ticket pack to receive a Kopitar-inspired letterman jersey, celebrating the accolades and impact of one of the greatest players in franchise history. Arrive early, the first 11,000 fans will receive tinted visor sunglasses.

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