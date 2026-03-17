RECAP: Kings 4, Rangers 1, 3/16

The LA Kings concluded their roadtrip with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday evening at Madison Square Garden and will head back home with a record of 3-1-1 across their five games played on the East Coast.

Los Angeles picked up the only goal from the opening period, as defenseman Drew Doughty got the scoring started for the visitors. In his return to Madison Square Garden, forward Artemi Panarin was involved on the play, as he worked the puck up high to defenseman Mikey Anderson, who quickly slid it to Doughty at the right point. Doughty’s shot through traffic eluded everyone, including New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin, for the 1-0 lead.

Early in the second period, the Kings scored twice in a span of 28 seconds to open up a 3-0 advantage.

First, Anderson made it a multi-point game as he crashed the net to finish off a nice play between forwards Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere. Anderson’s goal was his fourth of the season, putting the Kings up by two. Skating on the power play less than 30 seconds later, Laferriere made it a multi-point game at the net, as he whacked a rebound out of mid-air, past Shesterkin and in for his 17th goal of the season and a three-goal advantage.

New York pulled a goal back early in the third period, as the Rangers cashed in with a power-play goal to move within 3-1. Operating on the man advantage, the hosts worked the puck to defenseman Adam Fox at the center point. Fox changed the angle a bit before he got his shot off, with forward Vincent Trocheck getting a deflection along the way to get New York on the board.

Los Angeles iced the scoring late in the third period, as Laferriere collected his third point of the game. Skating in transition, Laferriere worked the puck to forward Trevor Moore, who scored on the empty net for his ninth goal of the season, bringing us to the final score of 4-1 Kings.

Hear from Panarin, Byfield and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith after tonight’s victory.