INSIDER: A Bittersweet Franchise Record, The Epitome of Why Anze Kopitar is the King of Kings

Anze Kopitar’s first quote after last night’s game said it all.

Kopitar was asked about setting one of the most prestigious franchise records in LA Kings history, as he collected the 1,308th point of his NHL career. In doing so, he surpassed Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne, one of the greatest players to ever wear a Kings jersey, for the most points in Kings history. There are 32 NHL franchises, so only 32 players can boast the honor of leading an active franchise in scoring. It's pretty rare.

So. How did all that feel?

“I mean, quite honestly, feels pretty [crappy], losing the game. I can imagine it would feel a lot better if we finished it off and won the game.”

That’s Anze Kopitar for you.

For Kopitar, as he winds down his final regular season in the NHL, moments like last night would’ve been more special if the Kings found a way to win the game. With the way the Kings have played for the bulk of the season, there’s no guarantee that Kopitar’s final dance ends where he deserves it to, in the postseason. In time, this Saturday evening in Newark will mean a lot to him. In the moment, though, it was a missed opportunity for the team to advance closer to playing meaningful hockey in April, which is ultimately why Kopitar is still lacing up the skates.

It wasn’t a knockout blow or the end of the line, by any stretch. But it was a game the Kings led in the third period and had multiple chances to earn at least a point in. To not be able to get that over the line on Kopitar’s special night was a tough one, certainly.

It’s quotes like that, Kopitar’s dedication to the team first, that have defined who he is for so many years.

There’s an alternative timeline of Kopitar's career where 1,308 is long in the past.

Goes without saying that the Kings have played a defensive-first system for the bulk of Kopitar’s time with the organization. It’s a commitment that helped to drive two Stanley Cup Championships and Kopitar’s reputation as one of the best two-way players in NHL history. The way that Kopitar has played the game for so many years is admirable. One of the best to do it his way, hands down.

It's probably come at the expense of some individual accolades along the way. Certainly some points. I don’t think it’s all that hard to see how Kopitar is a 1,500-point player without his commitment to all 200 feet of the ice over the years. He’s the 38th leading scorer in NHL history and is perhaps a Top-20 player in that area if he was asked to play differently, in a different system. The fact that he’s done what he has offensively alongside the Selke Trophies, alongside the shutdown assignments, alongside the penalty-killing responsibilities, alongside the commitment to closing out 3-2 hockey games……man. What a special player. Few can claim to have led the way for a franchise the way that Kopitar has, succeeding in so many ways throughout his journey.