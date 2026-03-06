LA Kings Sign Forward Mathieu Joseph

The LA Kings have signed forward Mathieu Joseph to a one-year contract through the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Joseph, 29, has skated in 39 games for the St. Louis Blues this season, notching a pair of goals and 11 points (2-9=11) including one shorthanded goal, one game-winning goal and four penalty minutes (PIM). He added one goal in two games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, Joseph has appeared in 459 career NHL regular-season contests over parts of eight seasons between the Blues (2024-26), Ottawa Senators (2021-24) and Lightning (2018-22), amassing 61 goals and 160 points (61-99=160) with seven shorthanded goals, 14 shorthanded points, 10 game-winning goals and a cumulative +8 rating. The 6-1, 190-pound forward’s best NHL season came in the 2023-24 campaign with Ottawa where he set career-marks in games played (72), assists (24) and points (35).

Selected in the fourth round (120th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay, Joseph’s 14 shorthanded points are the seventh-most among skaters from his draft class while his seven shorthanded tallies are eighth-most. In 101 career AHL games, Joseph has registered 22 goals and 75 points (22-53=75) with the Syracuse Crunch (2017-18; 2019-20) and Thunderbirds (2025-26).

Prior to his professional career, Joseph collected 206 points (91-115=206) in 201 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) over four seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs, including an 80-point campaign (36-44=80) in 2016-17. During the playoffs that year, Joseph recorded a League-best 19 assists and 32 points (13-19=32) to lead the Sea Dogs to a QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup appearance. Internationally, the Laval, Quebec native has represented Canada at two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Championship and 2017 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship, claiming a silver medal in both tournaments.