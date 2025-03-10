LA Kings Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

By LA Kings
In honor of Make March Matter, an annual campaign that rallies businesses to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the LA Kings will partner with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to a blood drives on March 30.

Drives will take place on Peacock Plaza, across the street from Crypto.com Arena, until an hour before puck drop. All donors will receive two (2) tickets to an LA Kings home game. You are invited to make an appointment today!

With your selfless donation, you have the potential to save the lives of two children being treated at CHLA.

Sign up today while appointments are available! Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated. And, be sure to consult CHLA’s website to see if you are eligible to donate: https://www.chla.org/blood-donor-center

Blood Drive Appointment Information:

Date: Sunday, March 30

  • Appointment Times: 11:30am – 6:00pm
  • Location: LA Kings Blood Mobile – across from Crypto.com Arena at Peacock Plaza, in the fire lane in front of the J.W. Marriott
  • Donors will receive two (2) tickets to a future LA Kings home Game
  • Sign-Up Here

Location of blood drives at Crypto.com Arena

Blood Drive Map

