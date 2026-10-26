LA Kings Place Forward Mats Zuccarello On Injured Reserve

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By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have placed forward Mats Zuccarello on injured reserve (IR).

The Kings return to action tonight, Oct. 26, as they play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

Día de Muertos - be there Oct 29 and get a hoodie ticket pack!

Celebrate Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead with the Kings’ ticket pack featuring a hoodie dedicated to the Hispanic holiday. Starting at $56, fans can purchase a ticket to the game and an exclusive hooded jersey that pays tribute to the yearly tradition that honors deceased loved ones.

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