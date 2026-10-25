INSIDER: Alex Laferriere Staking His Claim On First Line

There’s something that Alex Laferriere said a few games back that’s stuck with me.
It came right after the Kings shuffled the deck up front, with Laferriere moving back to center, on a line with Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe. The two highest-paid and highest-scoring forwards on the team, who are first-line players on just about every team in the NHL. Laferriere’s task was finding his place on that line, on a Kings team that was struggling dearly to score goals.
In the past, Laferriere has been moved around pretty extensively. He’s played all three forward positions and has seemingly filled ever slot within the Top-9. As a younger player, Laferriere maybe tried to stay out of the way when put in positions like this. Maybe at times, the coaches moved other pieces around to try and jumpstart things and Laferriere was just the versatile piece who you put where you put, because he’s find a way to be successful.
Not this time. You don’t move a player to center your top line to make up the numbers. Laferriere was moved there purposefully. For maybe the first time in his career, he realized that.
“I have to know that I'm there for a reason.”
That reason is to produce offensively and help bolster the production of Panarin and Kempe. Immediately after the move, Panarin had five points in his first three games. Kempe has hit the scoresheet in all four games, with five total points, while Laferriere had done the same until last night's game in New Jersey.
It took just 31 seconds to get things going and Laferriere showed the best of his game. On their debut shift, Laferriere made a touch pass to Panarin to gain the offensive zone with possession, drawing two players to himself in the neutral zone, which gave Panarin more room to operate with. Then, Laferriere went where he always goes – the front of the net. He got a deflection on a Brandt Clarke point shot, which forced a rebound on an otherwise smotherable shot. Then, he stayed at the netfront, stick on the ice, to bury a Kempe assist.
With the Kings staring down a six-game losing streak, they hit the road. With production from lower in the lineup hard to come by, the top line needed to drive the bus. That included Laferriere. It’s one thing to ride a bus driven by Panarin and Kempe. But unlike past experiences, now it’s Laferriere at the wheel as well, using what makes him effective to make his line more effective as well.
“He thinks the game well, I think he moves well, he's a motor out there in the middle of the ice,” Peter Laviolette said of Laferriere. “He moves his legs and finds space to do things, to make plays, or to disrupt things for the opposition. I think it's been, obviously, a short period of time, but it's been a good fit so far.”