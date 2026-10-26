Game Preview - LAK @ NYR

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By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The LA Kings are 2-1-0 on their current five-game roadtrip and will look to pick up another win tonight in the Big Apple. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game against the New York Rangers -

When: Monday, October 26 @ 4:00 PM PST
Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Watch: ABTV, DAZN
Listen: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App

5️⃣ Things To Know For Tonight's Game

  1. The LA Kings have won their past two games played at Madison Square Garden, including a 4-1 win over the Rangers last season. The Kings are currently 2-1-0 on their current five-game trip, with the chance to secure their third victory tonight in New York City. 
  2. The Kings have gotten excellent goaltending on the trip thus far. Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg are expected to split the final two games of the trip, with Kuemper likely starting tonight and Forsberg likely to start tomorrow in Chicago. In total, the two have combined for a .940 save percentage over the first three games, allowing just two goals in each contest. 
  3. Kings forward Artemi Panarin returns to Madison Square Garden for the second time since the Kings acquired him via a trade from the Rangers last February. Panarin is New York's all-time franchise leader in points-per-game (1.26) and ranks eighth all-time in assists (402) and ninth in points (607), after playing for the Rangers from 2019-26.
  4. Kings forward Scott Laughton has two goals in three games thus far on the roadtrip, trailing only Panarin in that department. Laughton scored his team's only goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils. Tonight is scheduled to be Laughton's 40th career game played against the Rangers, his most against any NHL opponent. 
  5. After missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury, forward Quinton Byfield rejoined the team yesterday for practice and Head Coach Peter Laviolette is "hopeful" that Byfield could play tonight. Forward Mats Zuccarello will miss out tonight with an upper-body injury.

Tonight's Projected 👑 Lineup ⬇️

Forwards

Panarin
Laferriere
Kempe
Moore
Byfield
Haula
Ward
Laughton
Armia
Lee
Helenius
Perry

 

Defensemen

 

Gustafsson
Clarke
Edmundson
Doughty
Anderson
Dumoulin

Goaltenders

Kuemper
Forsberg

Players to Watch

Kings - Adrian Kempe: Though he missed the game in New York last season, Kempe is a point-per-game player throughout his career at Madison Square Garden, with seven points (3-4-7) in seven games played. Kempe is second on the Kings in scoring this season, as his eight points (3-5-8) trail only forward Artemi Panarin. 

Rangers - Adam Fox: The New York blueliner leads NHL defensemen, while ranking second among all skaters, with 16 assists this season. Fox is one of five defensemen around the league currently scoring at a point-per-game clip, as he leads his team in points in the early goings. 

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Día de Muertos - be there Oct 29 and get a hoodie ticket pack!

Celebrate Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead with the Kings’ ticket pack featuring a hoodie dedicated to the Hispanic holiday. Starting at $56, fans can purchase a ticket to the game and an exclusive hooded jersey that pays tribute to the yearly tradition that honors deceased loved ones.

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