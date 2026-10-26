Game Preview - LAK @ NYR

Players to Watch

Kings - Adrian Kempe: Though he missed the game in New York last season, Kempe is a point-per-game player throughout his career at Madison Square Garden, with seven points (3-4-7) in seven games played. Kempe is second on the Kings in scoring this season, as his eight points (3-5-8) trail only forward Artemi Panarin.

Rangers - Adam Fox: The New York blueliner leads NHL defensemen, while ranking second among all skaters, with 16 assists this season. Fox is one of five defensemen around the league currently scoring at a point-per-game clip, as he leads his team in points in the early goings.

For a full game preview of today's action, as well as coverage of the 2026-27 regular season, visit LAKingsInsider.com.