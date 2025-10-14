LA Kings Celebrate Día de Muertos

To celebrate Día de Muertos, the LA Kings will once again host a community ofrenda at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo for a third year! New to this season, we’re also excited to introduce a second ofrenda at LA Kings Iceland in Paramount.

Both ofrendas will be open to the public from October 29 through November 5. Fans and community members are encouraged to contribute photos & mementos to honor their loved ones who have passed.