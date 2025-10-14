LA Kings Celebrate Día de Muertos
To celebrate Día de Muertos, the LA Kings will once again host a community ofrenda at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo for a third year! New to this season, we’re also excited to introduce a second ofrenda at LA Kings Iceland in Paramount.
Both ofrendas will be open to the public from October 29 through November 5. Fans and community members are encouraged to contribute photos & mementos to honor their loved ones who have passed.
What is an ofrenda?: It is a traditional altar created to welcome the spirits of departed family and friends. These altars often feature cherished items, sugar skulls and vibrant marigolds—flowers believed to guide spirits back to the world of the living.
Looking for more ways to celebrate? Join us on November 1 for our special Día de Muertos game as the LA Kings take on the New Jersey Devils.
- The Kings Care Foundation will also be auctioning off player-signed Día de Muertos specialty jerseys during the game! Visit here to bid.
- Don’t miss your chance to purchase a ticket pack, which includes a limited-edition Día de Muertos baseball jersey. Get your tickets now.
NOVEMBER 1 VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS
DÍA DE MUERTOS | LED Candle Giveaway | Baseball Jersey Ticket Pack
Puck drop @ 6:00 PM
Celebrate Día de Muertos, presented by Delta Air Lines, as your LA Kings face off against the New Jersey Devils! Bring the family for a festive night. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a flameless LED candle! Purchase a ticket pack and receive a specialty Día de Muertos baseball jersey!