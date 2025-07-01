LA Kings Sign Defensemen Cody Ceci, Brian Dumoulin, And Goaltender Anton Forsberg

The LA Kings have signed defensemen Cody Ceci to a four-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4,500,000 through the 2028-29 season and Brian Dumoulin to a three-year contract with an AAV of $4,000,000 through the 2027-28 season. Additionally, the Kings have signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,250,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Ceci, 31, joins the Kings after splitting the 2024-25 campaign with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, recording 24 points (4-20=24) with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and 21:13 minutes of time-on-ice (TOI) in 85 combined regular-season games. His 85 games played are the second-most played in a single season in NHL history behind Bob Kudelski (86 GP in 1993-94) and Jimmy Carson (86 GP in 1992-93). After his debut with Dallas on Feb. 2, 2025, the 6-3, 210-pound blueliner established a team-best plus-15 rating in the final 31 regular-season games with the club and added three assists (0-3=3) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Originally selected 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ceci is a veteran of 871 career NHL regular-season games over parts of 12 seasons between the Senators (2013-19), Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20), Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-21), Edmonton Oilers (2021-24), San Jose Sharks (2024-25) and Dallas Stars (2024-25). In 871 career games, Ceci has collected 52 goals and 235 points (52-183=235) with 194 PIM and a cumulative 20:42 minutes of TOI. His best individual campaign came in the 2021-22 season where he set netted five goals while setting career-marks in assists (23) and points (28). Ceci has added 18 assists and 22 points (4-18=22) in 106 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, the 14th-most postseason games played by an active blueliner.

Internationally, the Ottawa, Ontario native has represented Canada at two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Championship, where he won gold, and the 2011 IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship.

Dumoulin, 33, split the 2024-25 season with the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks, posting 19 assists and 22 points (3-19=22) with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 combined regular-season games. The 6-4, 215-pound blueliner averaged a league-high 29:21 minutes of time-on-ice (TOI) in five Stanley Cup Playoff appearances for the Devils.

A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and ’17, Dumoulin joins the Kings as a veteran of 706 career NHL regular-season games over parts of 12 seasons between the Devils, Ducks, Seattle Kraken (2023-24) and Penguins (2013-23), amassing 177 points (28-149=177) with a cumulative plus-95 rating. Dumoulin’s best NHL season came in the 2022-23 campaign where he established career-marks in games played (82), assists (24), points (1-24=25), and blocked shots (142) while maintaining 20:38 minutes of TOI/GP. Dumoulin has added 25 points (4-21=25) in 86 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Originally selected in the second round (51st-overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin has recorded 78 points (15-63=78) in 188 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2012-15). Prior to turning pro, Dumoulin played three seasons (2009-12) of collegiate hockey at Boston College (H-East), tallying 83 points (11-72=83) in 123 NCAA career games. While at Boston College, Dumoulin led the Eagles to three consecutive Hockey East Championships and NCAA National Championships in 2010 and 2012.

Internationally, the Biddeford, Maine native represented the United States at the 2011 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship, collecting a pair of helpers (0-2=2) in six tournament games to capture a bronze medal.

Forsberg, 32, played in 30 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, posting a 11-12-3 record with a .901 save percentage (SV%), 2.72 goals-against average (GAA) and three shutouts, the latter two as NHL personal bests. The 6-3, 200-pound netminder joins the Kings having played parts of 10 NHL seasons with the Senators (2020-25), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20), Chicago Blackhawks (2017-18) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-17). In 190 career NHL appearances, Forsberg has established a record of 74-81-14 with a 3.04 GAA, .904 SV% and eight shutouts.

Selected in the seventh round (188th-overall) by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Forsberg is a veteran of 186 American Hockey League (AHL) games across seven seasons split between the Belleville Senators (2020-21), Charlotte Checkers (2019-20), Rockford IceHogs (2018-19), Cleveland Monsters (2015-17) and Springfield Falcons (2013-15). A two-time AHL All-Star in 2015 and 2017, Forsberg led the Cleveland Monsters to a Calder Cup Championship after going 23-10-5 on the year. During the Monsters’ playoff run, Forsberg established a perfect 9-0 record with a league-best 1.34 GAA and .949 SV%.

Internationally, the Härnösand, Sweden native represented his home country at the 2012 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship where he posted a 2-0-0 record to guide Sweden to a gold medal.