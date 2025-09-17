LA Kings Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The LA Kings announced the roster and on-ice schedule for the team’s 2025 NHL Training Camp that will open Thursday, September 18, at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. The complete 59-player roster, which includes 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders, can be found **here**.

The camp features 24 players who skated in at least one game for the Kings last season, led by two-time Stanley Cup Champions Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty who return for their 20th and 18th NHL seasons, respectively. Doughty, who has found the back of the net 160 times during his career, needs to score just twice more to set a record for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history, while Kopitar sits 29 points shy of tying Marcel Dionne for the most in team history. The duo is joined by veteran goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who earned the Bill Libby Memorial Award as the Kings’ Most Valuable Player last season. Kuemper was recognized as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy after finishing the regular season with a 31-11-7 record, a career-low 2.02 goals against average (GAA), .922% save percentage (SV %) and five shutouts in 50 games.

Among camp returnees are several players who were key offensive contributors to the teams’ franchise record-tying 48-win, 105-point campaign in 2024-25. The team’s leading scorer from 2024-25, Adrian Kempe, is set to enter his 10th NHL campaign after eclipsing the 70-point mark for the second consecutive year, tallying 35 goals and 73 points (35-38=73) in 81 games last season. Forward Warren Foegele, who set NHL-bests in goals (24), points (24-22=46), even-strength goals (23), game-winning goals (7) maintained a team-high plus-36, enters his second camp with the Kings after earning the team’s Mark Bavis Memorial Award for Best Newcomer. In the middle, forward Quinton Byfield gears up for his fifth full season as a member of the Kings after setting new professional-highs in games played (81), goals (23), even-strength points (46), overtime goals (3), and time-on-ice per game (TOI; 18:37 min.).

Of the 59 players set to take part in camp, 31 were drafted by the Kings, including forwards Andre Lee (188th overall, 2019) and Samuel Helenius (59th overall, 2021), who each scored their first career NHL goals last season with the club. Also taking the ice for their first NHL training camp are a trio of selections from the 2025 NHL Draft, including defenseman Henry Brzustewicz (31st overall), and forwards Jimmy Lombardi (125th overall) and Jan Chovan (184th overall).

The Kings’ camp roster also features several veteran additions in forwards Corey Perry and Joel Armia, defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci, and goaltender Anton Forsberg. The quartet of skaters bring a combined 478 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience to their first training camp with the Kings.