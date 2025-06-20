LA Kings Announce Complete 2025 Preseason Game Schedule

250604_2025PreseasonScheduleLaunch_WebShowcase_1920x1080
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings announced their complete preseason schedule for the 2025-26 NHL season. It features seven total games with three neutral site contests, including the return of the annual “Empire Classic” at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (Sept. 21), and games at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. (Sept. 27) and Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho (Sept. 30).

The Kings will conclude their preseason schedule hosting the Anaheim Ducks for their only game at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The schedule is below. All listed times are Local:

Sunday, Sept. 21 Kings vs. Anaheim in Ontario, Calif. – Toyota Arena – 3:00 p.m.*

Tuesday, Sept. 23 Kings at Vegas – T-Mobile Arena – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24 Kings at Anaheim – Honda Center – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 Kings vs. Anaheim in Bakersfield, Calif. – Dignity Health Arena – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 30 Kings at Utah in Boise, Idaho – Idaho Central Arena – 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. PT)

Thursday, Oct. 2 Kings at Utah – Delta Center – 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Oct. 4 Kings vs. Anaheim – Crypto.com Arena – 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for the “Empire Classic” will be available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com, and neutral site game tickets in Bakersfield and Boise will be available for purchase at dignityhealtharena.com (Bakersfield) and idahocentralarena.com (Boise).

The best way to attend the Kings’ Oct. 4 preseason game at Crypto.com is to secure your season ticket membership today. For more information on tickets and season ticket memberships, please visit lakings.com/memberships. Ticketing information for the full preseason can be found at lakings.com/preseason. Additional broadcast information will be released at a later date.

News Feed

REFLECTING ON JUNETEENTH: THE LA KINGS’ ONGOING COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY AND CULTURAL CONNECTION

Looking Back At The 2024 NHL Draft Class

LA Kings Top 10 goals of the 2024-25 Regular Season

Adrian Kempe (Sweden) & Kevin Fiala (Switzerland) selected to preliminary rosters for 2026 Olympics

BE A PART OF THE LA KINGS ICE CREW

LA Kings Sign Goaltender Pheonix Copley To a One-Year Contract

LA Kings 2024-25 Season: By The Numbers

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Phillip Danault

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Alex Laferriere

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Anze Kopitar

Anze Kopitar Wins Lady Byng Memorial Trophy 

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Mikey Anderson

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Jordan Spence

Hampton Slukynsky Just Keeps on Winning

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Joel Edmundson

Daryl Evans, Bailey and LA Kings Ice Crew Honor Troops for Memorial Day 

LA Kings Sign Forward Martin Chromiak To a One-Year Contract

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Brandt Clarke