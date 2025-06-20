LA Kings Announce Complete 2025 Preseason Game Schedule

The LA Kings announced their complete preseason schedule for the 2025-26 NHL season. It features seven total games with three neutral site contests, including the return of the annual “Empire Classic” at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (Sept. 21), and games at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. (Sept. 27) and Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho (Sept. 30).

The Kings will conclude their preseason schedule hosting the Anaheim Ducks for their only game at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The schedule is below. All listed times are Local:

Sunday, Sept. 21 Kings vs. Anaheim in Ontario, Calif. – Toyota Arena – 3:00 p.m.*

Tuesday, Sept. 23 Kings at Vegas – T-Mobile Arena – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24 Kings at Anaheim – Honda Center – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 Kings vs. Anaheim in Bakersfield, Calif. – Dignity Health Arena – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 30 Kings at Utah in Boise, Idaho – Idaho Central Arena – 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. PT)

Thursday, Oct. 2 Kings at Utah – Delta Center – 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, Oct. 4 Kings vs. Anaheim – Crypto.com Arena – 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for the “Empire Classic” will be available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com, and neutral site game tickets in Bakersfield and Boise will be available for purchase at dignityhealtharena.com (Bakersfield) and idahocentralarena.com (Boise).

The best way to attend the Kings’ Oct. 4 preseason game at Crypto.com is to secure your season ticket membership today. For more information on tickets and season ticket memberships, please visit lakings.com/memberships. Ticketing information for the full preseason can be found at lakings.com/preseason. Additional broadcast information will be released at a later date.