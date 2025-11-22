INSIDER - Quarter-Season Evaluation

22 games into the season, so I suppose this is a game late.

But we've reached the quarter-mark of the season. It's about that time, with American Thanksgiving approaching, that we begin to learn about what teams are. The Kings are in many ways the team that was expected, but they haven't been the best version of that team. There are stretches, games, spurts.....but it hasn't been there consistently, even if stylistically, there haven't been all that many surprises.

This article is not meant to look at one game or one homestand, so it isn't reactionary to last night or recent performances. It's meant to look at the start of the season as a whole, to assess key storylines from the first 20+ games. Sunday, when the Kings return to practice, will have more of a focus on the here and now, with some changes expected, certainly on the power play.

3 Up

Road Warriors

Well, well, well, how the turntables……

Last season, when you looked at the home/road splits, the Kings were 15th of the 16 playoff teams in terms of road performance. They were below .500 away from Los Angeles. This season, the Kings lead the NHL with 21 points on the road and are tied for the NHL lead with nine road victories.

Just how it goes, I guess.

I’ve asked a number of players on the team about it and ultimately, there isn’t a massive rhyme or reason to the differences. Joel Edmundson offered what I felt was the best explanation, in that the Kings struggled on the road last season, so perhaps this year, there’s a mindset of just coming in and playing a simple game as a result. Don't try and do too much. The Kings are probably at their best when they just play that North/South style of game. They’ve rarely beat themselves on the road this season. They’ve just played their game and on the rare occasions when they didn’t, they got high-level individual performances to carry the team to victories, such as Darcy Kuemper in San Jose or Kevin Fiala in Pittsburgh.

All in all, the Kings have just gotten the job done on the road this season and it’s been that road performance that has carried the team out of a slow start to the season.

Big Guns Have Been The Big Guns

At the quarter-season mark, forwards Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield ranked first, second and third in points and first, second and third in time on ice among forwards.

They’ve only played the two games together as a line, coming over the last 48 hours, but this is based on what they've done apart, more so than together. Those are the players the Kings need to rely on to put the puck in the back of the net and create offensive opportunities. While there have been some issues elsewhere in that department, the Kings have generally speaking gotten what they’ve needed from that trio.

Kempe sits just shy of a point-per-game pace in the early stages of the season. He’s been the team’s top offensive player and if you look at his seven goals, they’ve included some really, really important ones. Kempe has three-game winning goals, tied for fourth in the league on the season, with two of those coming in overtime. He also scored goals inside the final minute against Minnesota and San Jose, goals that tied the game late to force overtime. Between the two overtime goals and the two tying goals, that's four of his seven that have directly turned zero points into one or one point into two. That’s immensely valuable.

Fiala leads the Kings with nine goals this season and he’s right around pace to match last season’s total of 35, which was a career high. Fiala has scored seven of his nine goals at even strength, also the most on the Kings and tied for 11th in the league when you look specifically at 5-on-5 offensive production, entering the weekend. What’s been interesting with Fiala is that he’s been the team’s best goalscorer at even strength and the team’s best playmaker on the power play with five assists. All in all, for a player who has often started seasons slowly, Fiala has been pretty impactful, among the better players in the early goings.

For Byfield, his 13 assists are tied with Kempe for the most on the team and with 17 points in total from 21 games, he’s tracking to exceed his previous career high in points handily, pacing over 50 assists and 65 goals over 82 games. Byfield had a really slow offensive start last season before he came on over the last three months. Last season, he collected point number 17 on December 28, in Game 35. This season, it came on November 15, Game 19. Much better start for number 55.

“Around The Margins”

Lots of talk about how the forward signings this summer were designed to improve the team around the margins, adding depth to a group that found itself playing three lines too often in the postseason loss to the Oilers.

Insert Corey Perry and Joel Armia, who have both exceeded expectations in the early goings.

How about Perry, man. And honestly, where might the Kings be without his early-season production? Perry scored seven goals in his first 10 games played this season, coming off an injury that kept him out of action for the first six games. Perry has played a bit more than expected but that’s come due to production, not necessity. He scored some pivotal goals, almost exclusively from the front of the net, and he’s been a very reliable option moving up and down the lineup and on the power play. Yeah, he's cooled off a bit since, but if we wrote this through 15 games, I think he'd maybe have been the team's MVP.

Terrific start overall for Perry in Los Angeles. You really couldn’t have asked for any more than he’s given through this point in the season.

Want to mention Joel Armia as well, because while Perry was the splashier name, Armia has been very effective as well. Signed to a two-year contract on July 1, Armia has been one of the NHL’s best penalty killers again this season. He’s scored three times while shorthanded, the most in the NHL, and he’s yet to be on the ice for a power-play goal against. He’s also delivered more at 5-on-5 than I think was expected when he signed. He's pushing for Top-9 minutes at this stage. He’s another player who has moved up and down the lineup and he’s rarely looked out of place anywhere he’s been.

Two players who were brought in to help the team in April but it turns out the Kings needed them in October and November. They've helped the team collect points they've desperately needed. Both players have over delivered thus far in the season.