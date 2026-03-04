INSIDER: Teammates Reflect on 1,500 Games of Anze Kopitar

1,500 Games.
How rare is it to see someone in the NHL play 1,500 regular-season games?
Well, how about some basic math.
There are approximately eight billion people in the world.
Per NHL.com, as of Tuesday, 8,762 people have played in at least one NHL regular-season game. The odds of someone reaching the NHL? Approximately 1 in 1 million.
Included in those 8,762 are players like Angus Booth, Kenny Connors and Jared Wright, who have all played exactly one NHL game, which came for all three players on Monday evening in Los Angeles. There are a lot of people in between Booth, Connors and Wright and Patrick Marleau, the all-time regular-season games played leader with 1,779.
But not all that many in the 1,500 club.
In fact, only 24 players in NHL history have played in 1,500 career NHL regular-season games. Soon to become 25. The odds of a random person from the world becoming an NHL player who plays in 1,500 career games? Approximately 1 in 350 million.
Now, those 24, to be 25 players have gotten to that point in a number of different ways. Marleau, for example, did play in 1,500 games with one franchise – the San Jose Sharks – but he also went elsewhere in his career. Jaromir Jagr, who has played the fourth-most games in NHL history, did so while playing for nine different teams. NINE.
Others took a different approach.
Legendary Detroit defenseman Niklas Lidstrom holds the record for most games played with one franchise without ever playing for another, with 1,564 regular-season games. In total, seven players have played 1,500 games for one franchise, including Marleau and Lidstrom. The most recent to do so is the only active player on that list – Alex Ovechkin. Until tomorrow, that is.
So. What are the odds that a random person in the world would not only make the NHL, not only play in 1,500 career NHL games and also do so with one team?
Greater than 1 in a billion.
What if we also wanted to discover the odds of that player being from Slovenia, a nation that has produced exactly two NHL players.
You probably get the gist.