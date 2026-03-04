INSIDER: Teammates Reflect on 1,500 Games of Anze Kopitar

When the LA Kings hit the ice tomorrow evening at Crypto.com Arena, Anze Kopitar will take part in his 1,500th NHL regular-season game.

What’s been funny to me through the second half of his final NHL season is the lack of awareness of just how rare a player playing 1,500 regular-season games is. There is a ton of coverage of Kopitar’s final season and his pursuit of Marcel Dionne’s all-time franchise record for points as a member of the Kings organization. And rightfully so. That’s a historic honor, when he gets there. But think of it this way. There are 32 franchises and Kopitar will become just the 25th player to reach 1,500 games. It’s actually rarer to play in 1,500 regular-season games than it is to lead a franchise in scoring, which is pretty incredible to think about.

“Yeah, it's crazy, 1,500, I know I'm coming up on 700, I feel like that's a lot, but you think about 1,500 and that’s a long ways to go,” forward Adrian Kempe said. “I've said this so many times, but how tremendous he is as a player, as a linemate as well, he’s still doing it at 38, it's really impressive to be out there to still see what he can do.”

You get to a point where you just start to run out of things to say.

But one thing that I think it easy to focus on is that it’s not by accident. You can look at the math and break it down as I did above. You can say well, someone out of that pool of people has to hit those marks, if that’s what the numbers say. But there’s a reason it’s Kopitar who got to that point, especially at the end of his career. The work he puts in to prepare, maintain and recover each and every day, to play later in his career, is one that teammates have noticed.

“We're lucky, we get to see him every day, you see how he treats his body, the recovery he does, his work ethic, what he puts in his body,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said of Kopitar. “It's impressive to play that many games, but with one team he's done it and he's played at a high level for pretty much 1,500 of the. Yeah, it's really impressive. We're lucky to get to learn from him, to get to have him here, to have him be a part of our life.”

It also does not come without sacrifice.

Along the way, Kopitar has played through injuries, including a few here over the last two seasons, certainly. That's the kind of thing that players notice. They see when someone is giving 100 percent, even when they don't have 100 percent to give. That's been the case more often than you realize when it comes to Kopitar. A big part of playing as many games as he has.

"It just shows you how big of a warrior he is, he's played through so many injuries, even in the past two years that I've played with him, so I couldn't imagine [how many] throughout his whole career," defenseman Joel Edmundson said. "He's the leader of this organization, everyone looks up to him, it's just for those small reasons."