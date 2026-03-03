Women's History Celebration

Through programming both on and off the ice, the LA Kings are committed to uplifting girls and women in hockey. To accomplish this, we offer meaningful opportunities year-round.

Growing the game for girls is a key priority, which is why the organization offers dedicated, girls-only programming at every stage of development. From Try Hockey For Free events led by female coaches, to girls-only Little Kings learn-to-play sessions, participants are provided with welcoming spaces to build skills and confidence alongside their peers. As players advance, they can continue their development with girls travel hockey programs based out of Kings-affiliated rinks. At the adult level, the Kings regularly host women’s camps, clinics, and social skates to ensure the game remains accessible and community-driven at every age.

Beyond the rink, the Kings are equally committed to uplifting women throughout the community. Through partnerships with organizations such as St. Anne’s Family Services and Empowerment Effect, the team provides both essential and enrichment resources to support women and families in need. Together, these efforts reflect the organization’s holistic, year-round commitment to empowering females across Southern California.