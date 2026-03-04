INSIDER: An NHL Debut became a Tre-but, for Angus Booth, Kenny Connors and Jared Wright

It’s not very often that a debut becomes a tre-but.

Last night in Los Angeles, however, was one of those rare occasions.

At the start of the day, we knew that forward Kenny Connors would make his NHL debut. Connors was slotted to fill in for forward Trevor Moore, who missed last night’s game with an illness. Connors was told on Sunday night that he’d be in the lineup, so he was prepared and took his gameday routine according to plan. It also gave his family time to get to Los Angeles to take in the big day, with his parents in attendance.

“It was exciting, not just for me, but my parents, my sister, a lot of my family members, coaches and friends, teammates, just an exciting day,” he said. “It’s the culmination of a lot of smaller things that led to this. It’s a really cool moment, not just for me, but for them. The whole path of my career and them helping me throughout it, it’s good they were here for it.”

At the time, Connors figured he’d be the only guy coming up from the Ontario Reign, but at around 9:30 yesterday morning, defenseman Angus Booth was told that might not be the case.

Booth, who played with the Reign on Sunday in Ontario, said he got a heads up yesterday morning that there was a chance he might play for the Kings later that night. As the day went along, that chance only seemed more and more likely and by 2:30 PM, he got the official word that he would make his NHL debut later that night.

“They told me to nap but honestly, I wasn’t able to nap, I was too excited,” Booth said of the process leading into his NHL debut. “I tried to close my eyes a little bit, but to no avail.”

While Booth’s call came on gameday, it was nothing compared to the third member of the group, Jared Wright.

Wright was out in the Inland Empire that day at a community appearance with the Ontario Reign. He was reading books at a local school when his phone rang. Then it rang again. Only problem was, Wright had silenced the notifications to take in his commitment in fully. After several attempts to reach him, a staff member who was there was finally reached, to let him know to check his phone.

Suddenly, his plans changed.

His quickly hopped in an Uber back towards the South Bay and his mode switched from a day of giving back to one of the best of his life. He referred to the entire process as a “real whirlwind” of a day, but his story is certainly a unique one. On the long ride back from San Bernardino, what was going through his mind?

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Just thinking about all of my coaches, my friends, my family, I definitely got really emotional when I was out in the care ride back to my house. It was just a wild range of emotions. I didn’t nap at all, I was just thinking about the game and it was extremely fun.”

Wright said that after learning about this debut, his mother, who is a nurse in Minnesota, dropped everything to try and make it in time. After the game ended, he didn’t know whether she made it or not but was certainly touched to know she tried so hard to make a special moment even that much more special.