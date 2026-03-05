LA Kings Acquire 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Warren Foegele

030526_TR_FoegeleOTT_16x9
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have acquired Buffalo’s second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick.

Foegele, 29, has collected seven goals and nine points (7-2=9) in 47 games for the Kings this season as part of his second campaign with the club. The 6-2, 205-pound forward has skated in 129 games for the Kings, registering 31 goals and 55 points (31-24=55). Overall, Foegele has appeared in 560 career NHL regular-season contests across nine seasons, accumulating 111 goals and 218 points (111-107=218) split between the Kings, Edmonton Oilers (2021-24) and Carolina Hurricanes (2017-21). The Markham, Ontario native has added 27 points (13-14=27) in 86 career Stanley Cup Playoff outings.

News Feed

INSIDER: Teammates Reflect on 1,500 Games of Anze Kopitar

INSIDER: An NHL Debut became a Tre-but, for Angus Booth, Kenny Connors and Jared Wright

Women's History Celebration

RECAP: Kings 2, Avalanche 4, 3/2

LA Kings Announce Multiple Roster Moves

INSIDER: Good First Day for Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith

RECAP: Kings 2, Flames 0, 2/28

LA Kings Coaching Staff Updates

RECAP: Kings 1, Oilers 8, 2/26

RECAP: Kings 4, Golden Knights 6, 2/25

LA Kings Activate Mikey Anderson & Alex Turcotte from IR

GAMEDAY: LA Kings vs. New York Islanders

INSIDER: PPPanarin! Kings Talk Power-Play Changes with Artemi Panarin Involved

2026 Winter Olympics Recap

Joel Armia wins Olympic Bronze Medal!

Tune-In: Drew Doughty in the Gold Medal Game!

Doughty & Kuemper Play For Gold, Armia For Bronze

INSIDER: Kings have to let Artemi Panarin "do what makes him special" to get the most out of their new star player