LA Kings Acquire 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Warren Foegele

The LA Kings have acquired Buffalo’s second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick.

Foegele, 29, has collected seven goals and nine points (7-2=9) in 47 games for the Kings this season as part of his second campaign with the club. The 6-2, 205-pound forward has skated in 129 games for the Kings, registering 31 goals and 55 points (31-24=55). Overall, Foegele has appeared in 560 career NHL regular-season contests across nine seasons, accumulating 111 goals and 218 points (111-107=218) split between the Kings, Edmonton Oilers (2021-24) and Carolina Hurricanes (2017-21). The Markham, Ontario native has added 27 points (13-14=27) in 86 career Stanley Cup Playoff outings.