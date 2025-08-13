2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets are on sale now for all games in the 2025-26 regular season of LA Kings hockey!

Hockey returns to Los Angeles on October 7, as the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings for the first of 41 games this season at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets to all 41 home games are available HERE for all fans.

The 2025-26 home schedule features several key games, including two Freeway Faceoff matchups against Anaheim, two games versus Edmonton in a playoff rematch, games against each team in the Original Six and several other important matchups as the Kings look to return to the postseason for the fifth straight year! For more on the marquee matchups for the season ahead, CLICK HERE.

Encompassed in this season's home schedule are several promotions including theme nights, exclusive giveaways and collaborations with teams around Los Angeles! For a full look at the 2025-26 promotional schedule, as of August 13, CLICK HERE. Note that promotions, giveaways and other theme nights are subject to change throughout the summer heading into the season!

To attend multiple games for a lower price, the Kings are also offering 3-game and 6-game mini plans, available now. A 3-game mini plan offers a selection of any three games in the first half of the 2025-26 season, while a 6-game mini plan includes the entire schedule and also gives you one additional game for free, so seven games for the price of six! For more information on mini plans, CLICK HERE.