Kings Announce Key Promotional Games for 2025-26 Season!

The LA Kings have announced key promotional games for the 2025-26 regular-season schedule.

The Kings will kick-off their 2025-26 season with Opening Night on October 7 at Crypto.com Arena against the Colorado Avalanche with a full arena, pom pom giveaway. The following list of additional promotions is not all encompassing and will likely both change and be added to as we progress towards the 2025-26 season.

Opening Night

October 7 vs. COL – The Kings begin the 2025-26 regular season on home ice as a part of the first night of NHL hockey around the league! Every fan in attendance at Crypto.com Arena will receive a pom pom for the first giveaway night of the season.

Día de Muertos

November 1 vs. NJD - Presented by Delta Air Lines, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Flameless LED Candle as a part of a special celebration, bringing together culture, art, and sport in one unforgettable night, honoring Día De Muertos. Purchase a ticket pack and receive a specialty Día de Muertos baseball jersey!

Hockey for Heroes

November 6 vs. FLA - The Hockey for Heroes program, presented by IBEW, NECA & LMCC, is one of the Kings' most successful community initiatives each season, thanks to the generosity of Season Ticket Members and fans. Each season, the Kings aim to provide more than 20,000 active and former military members the opportunity to attend an LA Kings game, with the game against Florida being a special celebration of those who serve and have served.

Lakers Night

December 6 vs. CHI - In conjunction with their fellow Crypto.com Arena tenants, it's Lakers Night at the LA Kings as the Chicago Blackhawks come to town. Expect to see some representation from the Lakers in attendance at the game, with Lakers players past and present attending games on this night in the past. Grab a ticket pack to score an exclusive Lakers x LA Kings crewneck sweatshirt!

Family Night Out with Peanuts

December 13 vs. CGY - The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Snoopy Bobblehead in one of the most unique giveaways of the season! The Kings host Calgary for a family night out on a Saturday evening in Downtown Los Angeles.

Star Wars Night

January 3 vs. MIN – Always a fan favorite, Star Wars Night is back! The Kings will host Minnesota for this Saturday evening intergalactic duel. Don’t miss your chance to purchase your ticket pack to get your Kings x Star Wars fanny pack!

Dodgers Night

January 14 vs. VGK - Another local sports partnership as the Kings host Dodgers Night, presented by Spectrum. Last season, Dodgers catcher Will Smith and pitcher Landon Knack came out to the game to celebrate the partnership between the Kings and Dodgers. Purchase a ticket pack to score an exclusive Dodgers x LA Kings crewneck sweatshirt!

K-Town Night

January 20 vs. NYR - Could the most exciting ladies in hockey return to LA Kings hockey? Following the viral success of the Koreatown Senior Center national anthem during the 2025 Playoffs, K-Town Night hits Crypto.com Arena as the New York Rangers make their annual visit to Los Angeles.

Hello Kitty Night

February 4 vs. SEA – Join the Kings for Hello Kitty Night! The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a themed paper crown and don’t forget to get your ticket pack for your exclusive LA Kings x Hello Kitty plush!

Country Night

February 26 vs. EDM - Yeehaw! The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kings cowboy hat in honor of Country Night, presented by Shoeteria. For one night, the West Coast becomes the Wild West Coast as the Kings host Edmonton in a playoff rematch.

Galaxy Night

April 1 vs. STL - The Kings host another LA neighbor on Galaxy Night, presented by American Express. The defending MLS Cup champions come to Crypto.com Arena as the Blues visit Los Angeles on April Fools' Day.

First Responders Night

April 9 vs. VAN - The Kings honor those who serve the community on First Responders Night, presented by SoCalGas, in the penultimate game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Fan & Season Ticket Member Appreciation

April 11 vs. EDM - It's the final game of the regular season as the Kings host Edmonton once again. The first 10,000 fans will receive a felt pennant in honor of Fan & Season Ticket Member Appreciation Night, presented by True Classic.

In addition to these games, the LA Kings continue to carry forward programs and opportunities to foster growth and appreciation for our fans and the game of hockey with communities that are underrepresented in the sport. For the most up-to-date list of Kings promotions and programs, visit lakings.com/tickets and https://www.nhl.com/kings/community/

