Kings Announce Key Promotional Games for 2025-26 Season!

The LA Kings have announced key promotional games for the 2025-26 regular-season schedule.

The Kings will kick-off their 2025-26 season with Opening Night on October 7 at Crypto.com Arena against the Colorado Avalanche with a full arena, pom pom giveaway. The following list of additional promotions is not all encompassing and will likely both change and be added to as we progress towards the 2025-26 season.

Opening Night

October 7 vs. COL – The Kings begin the 2025-26 regular season on home ice as a part of the first night of NHL hockey around the league! Every fan in attendance at Crypto.com Arena will receive a pom pom for the first giveaway night of the season.

Día de Muertos

November 1 vs. NJD - Presented by Delta Air Lines, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Flameless LED Candle as a part of a special celebration, bringing together culture, art, and sport in one unforgettable night, honoring Día De Muertos. Purchase a ticket pack and receive a specialty Día de Muertos baseball jersey!

Hockey for Heroes

November 6 vs. FLA - The Hockey for Heroes program, presented by IBEW, NECA & LMCC, is one of the Kings' most successful community initiatives each season, thanks to the generosity of Season Ticket Members and fans. Each season, the Kings aim to provide more than 20,000 active and former military members the opportunity to attend an LA Kings game, with the game against Florida being a special celebration of those who serve and have served.

Lakers Night

December 6 vs. CHI - In conjunction with their fellow Crypto.com Arena tenants, it's Lakers Night at the LA Kings as the Chicago Blackhawks come to town. Expect to see some representation from the Lakers in attendance at the game, with Lakers players past and present attending games on this night in the past. Grab a ticket pack to score an exclusive Lakers x LA Kings crewneck sweatshirt!