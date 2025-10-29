RECAP: Kings 4, Sharks 3, 10/28

The LA Kings found a way in San Jose, as they completed a 4-0-1 roadtrip with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday evening at SAP Center.

Seconds after a Kings power play expired, the visitors opened the scoring as forward Corey Perry buried his third goal in four games. Forward Alex Laferriere made a diving pass to keep the play alive, over to defenseman Brandt Clarke, who saw his shot deflected off the post and into the crease, where Perry worked it over the line for an early 1-0 advantage, as he continued his hot start in a Kings uniform.

Inside the first four minutes of the second period, the Kings doubled their advantage by capitalizing on a 2-on-1 rush. After Perry worked the puck out of his own end, it sprang forward Jeff Malott the other way, leading an odd-man attack. Malott kept the puck himself and fired underneath the crossbar and in for his second goal of the season, coming in his return to the lineup, for a 2-0 Kings lead.

Just over three minutes later, the Kings made it 3-0 with another good finish, as defenseman Drew Doughty buried his first goal of the season. With Perry providing the screen, Doughty worked his way in from the right point and buried high stick side, past San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. With the goal, Doughty tied Rob Blake for the franchise record for goals by a defenseman, the 161st tally of his NHL career.

After sustained stretches with possession in the offensive zone, San Jose finally broke through with just under five minutes to play in the second period. Forward Macklin Celebrini was the facilitator, as he found forward Will Smith for a one-timer from close range, which he put just past the best efforts of Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper to bring the hosts within 3-1.

With 2:44 remaining in the second period, San Jose pulled to within a goal as forward Philipp Kurashev scored his second goal of the season. After forcing a turnover on the forecheck, the Sharks turned it around quickly as forward William Eklund fed forward Alexander Wennberg, who worked it across the crease to Kurashev for the goal, bringing San Jose to just a goal down.

Shy of the five-minute mark in the third period, San Jose tied the game at three with a power-play goal. After he picked up the primary assist on the second Sharks goal, Wennberg this time got the reward, as he connected again with Kurashev to bury his second goal of the season from the bottom of the left-hand circle, pulling the hosts level in the process.

With the Kings in need of a moment of magic, defenseman Brandt Clarke was the player to step up late in the third period with the game-winning goal. Clarke activated down the right wing and took a long pass from forward Adrian Kempe, into the offensive zone. Clarke picked his spot and buried a heavy wrist shot, inside the far post and into the back of the net for a 4-3 Kings lead they would not relinquish.

Hear from Clarke, Doughty and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s trip-ending win on LAKingsInsider.com.