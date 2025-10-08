RECAP: Kings 1, Avalanche 4, 10/7

The LA Kings began the season with a defeat, as they dropped their home opener by a 4-1 final on Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The first period came and went without a goal. Colorado held a narrow 7-6 advantage in shots on goal, though the Kings had the best look of the opening 20 minutes, with a strong shift from the fourth line setting up forward Jeff Malott in the low slot, though his shot just sailed past the far post.

Inside the first minute of the second period, Colorado took the first lead of the evening as forward Martin Necas scored the first Avalanche goal of the 2025-26 season. Forward Nathan MacKinnon used his skating ability to gain the offensive zone with possession down the right wing, before he rounded the net and passed through the slot to Necas, who beat Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the glove side for a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the middle stanza, the Avalanche doubled their advantage through defenseman Sam Malinski. A clearing attempt was held in by Malinski at the left point, creating a situation with traffic in front. Malinski’s shot from the point evaded traffic in front, as well as Kuemper, and found the back of the net for his first of the season and a two-goal Colorado advantage.

Colorado made it three goals in the second period as forward Artturi Lehkonen got in on the scoring. The Kings turned the puck over in the neutral zone, a theme on the evening, sending Colorado back the other way with speed. Defenseman Cale Makar made the Kings pay, as he sliced and diced his way to the front of the net, with Lehkonen on hand to bury the rebound for a 3-0 lead.

The Avalanche added a power-play goal just past the halfway mark of the third period as they opened up a 4-0 lead. On their fifth opportunity of the evening, Necas picked up his second of the game as he took a feed from Makar, worked his way into the right-hand circle and picked his spot on the blocker side, inside the far post, to put the visitors ahead by four goals.

The Kings pulled a goal back late in the third period, converting on a 5-on-3 power play to make it a 4-1 game. The hosts moved the puck around the outside, before forward Adrian Kempe fed forward Kevin Fiala at the top of the right-hand circle, where the Swiss winger wired a one-timer past Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood for his first goal of the season to get the Kings on the board.

Hear from Kempe, defenseman Drew Doughty and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight's Game 1 defeat.