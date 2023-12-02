Three things - Jets end three game slide

Scheifele, Barron and Perfetti score in 3-1 win over Chicago

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Mark Scheifele, Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who improved to 13-8-2. Barron’s goal was the game winner and came on his 25th birthday. The Jets have now gone 13 straight games holding their opponent to three goals or under. Winnipeg will wrap up their four game homestand on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

VILARDI FEELING COMFORTABLE

It is just a matter of time before Gabriel Vilardi returns to where he started the season, alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. However, after playing just over 13 minutes on Thursday against Edmonton, Vilardi moved up with Cole Perfetti and Alex Iafallo this afternoon. For the second straight game, the Jets scored on their first power play and this time Vilardi deked around two Hawks down the boards before finding Scheifele who made it 1-0. The 24-year-old has given glimpses as to what he can provide on the man advantage but said after the game there is still room to improve.

"Tonight we struggled getting in. I think the break in are something we have to look at the video and see what we did wrong because it wasnt great in that aspect," said Vilardi.

"In zone we're fine, it's just getting there. A lot of movement, a lot of interchanging parts, guys can play anywhere. It makes things easier, just more flow to it. But I like our power play."

CHI@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Arvid Soderblom

PERFETTI SETS CAREER HIGH

Cole Perfetti keeps on rolling early on in the 2023-24 campaign. His goal in the third period gave the Jets the breathing room they needed in a tight checking affair and now Perfetti has nine goals, which is a career high. Perfetti combined with former Moose teammates Dylan Samberg and Declan Chisholm on the goal.

CHISHOLM HOME DEBUT

Declan Chisholm played his third NHL game this afternoon, but it was his first game in Canada Life Centre as a Jet. Chisholm played in the CLC plenty of times as a member of the Manitoba Moose. The 23-year-old paired with Dylan Samberg in his first NHL game in almost two years and played just under 13 minutes. He looked confident with the puck and recorded his first NHL point with an assist on the insurance marker in the third period.

