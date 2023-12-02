Three things - Jets end three game slide

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Mark Scheifele, Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who improved to 13-8-2. Barron’s goal was the game winner and came on his 25th birthday. The Jets have now gone 13 straight games holding their opponent to three goals or under. Winnipeg will wrap up their four game homestand on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

VILARDI FEELING COMFORTABLE

It is just a matter of time before Gabriel Vilardi returns to where he started the season, alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. However, after playing just over 13 minutes on Thursday against Edmonton, Vilardi moved up with Cole Perfetti and Alex Iafallo this afternoon. For the second straight game, the Jets scored on their first power play and this time Vilardi deked around two Hawks down the boards before finding Scheifele who made it 1-0. The 24-year-old has given glimpses as to what he can provide on the man advantage but said after the game there is still room to improve.

"Tonight we struggled getting in. I think the break in are something we have to look at the video and see what we did wrong because it wasnt great in that aspect," said Vilardi.

"In zone we're fine, it's just getting there. A lot of movement, a lot of interchanging parts, guys can play anywhere. It makes things easier, just more flow to it. But I like our power play."