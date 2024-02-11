Three things - Great start helps Jets win

Jets score twice in the first period and hold on to beat Pens 2-1

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets ended a five-game winless streak by winning 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.  Winnipeg (31-14-5) moved to within one point of Colorado for second place in the Central. Their 31 wins are tied for their second most through 50 games of a season (31 in 2022-23) behind only 2018-19 (32). Mark Scheifele and Nino Neiderreiter scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves. Winnipeg returns to action on Wednesday when they host San Jose.

THE START

It was crucial that the Jets got off to a good start tonight considering what happened in their last game in Philadelphia where they trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes. Winnipeg had numerous odd-man rush scoring chances before Nikolaj Ehlers sent a pass over to Mark Scheifele who hammered home the game’s opening goal during a 2-on-1.

“It was huge to come out the way we did. I think we played really well in that first period. We skated, we worked hard. I think we shot the puck and made it hard for them to get anything into our zone,” said Ehlers.

“But obviously the second period wasn’t good enough. Third period, we came back and got the two point, which is huge.”

PIT@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Pittsburgh Penguins

NIEDERREITER ENDS DROUGHT

The Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter line was the Jets best in Philadelphia on Thursday and they carried that momentum into tonight. Niederreiter was in the right place at the right time when Nate Schmidt’s point shot came off the boards, the Swiss forward scored to give the Jets a 2-0 lead and that would turn out to be the game winning goal. Niederreiter ended a 15-game goalless drought with his 13th of the season.

“It’s definitely huge. I had plenty of chances tonight,” said Niederreiter.

“We could have won the game high, but we also know that the second period wasn’t good enough to just let them get back in the game. Overall, we had enough chances to win.”

PIT@WPG: Niederreiter scores goal against Tristan Jarry

PK AND HELLEBUYCK

The Jets didn’t carry over their play from their impressive opening period into the second. The penalty kill came up big and Connor Hellebuyck, who held his team in the contest. His performance in the middle frame allowed the Jets to get back to their game in the third and helped them get a crucial two points.

