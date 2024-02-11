Three things - Great start helps Jets win

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets ended a five-game winless streak by winning 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Winnipeg (31-14-5) moved to within one point of Colorado for second place in the Central. Their 31 wins are tied for their second most through 50 games of a season (31 in 2022-23) behind only 2018-19 (32). Mark Scheifele and Nino Neiderreiter scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves. Winnipeg returns to action on Wednesday when they host San Jose.

THE START

It was crucial that the Jets got off to a good start tonight considering what happened in their last game in Philadelphia where they trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes. Winnipeg had numerous odd-man rush scoring chances before Nikolaj Ehlers sent a pass over to Mark Scheifele who hammered home the game’s opening goal during a 2-on-1.

“It was huge to come out the way we did. I think we played really well in that first period. We skated, we worked hard. I think we shot the puck and made it hard for them to get anything into our zone,” said Ehlers.

“But obviously the second period wasn’t good enough. Third period, we came back and got the two point, which is huge.”