Three things - Connor returns, scores shootout winner

The Winnipeg Jets came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break on an eight-game winning streak and extended it to a franchise record nine straight with a 4-3 shootout victory in St. Louis tonight. Kyle Connor scored the winning goal, Eric Comrie stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout to extend his personal win streak to three games. Gabe Vilardi scored twice and Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goal in regulation for the Jets who are the first team in the NHL to reach 40 wins and remain first overall with 83 points. Connor(30-40—70 in 57 GP) hit the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his career. Only four other players in Jets/Thrashers history have as many 70-point seasons: Mark Scheifele(5x), Ilya Kovalchuk (5x) Blake Wheeler (4x) and Vyacheslav Kozlov (4x). Winnipeg will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

CRAZY THIRD PERIOD

Winnipeg entered the third period with a 2-1 lead and were 30-0-1 when leading after 40 minute, the best record in the NHL in that situation. St. Louis tied the score thanks to Robert Thomas 16 seconds in the period and then Pavel Buchnevich scored a power play goal with 2:50 remaining. After the Jets killed off the second Neal Pionk minor penalty, they pulled Comrie to get an extra attacker on the ice and Gabe Vilardi would redirect a Kyle Connor shot behind Joel Hofer with just 28 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.