Three things - Connor returns, scores shootout winner

Connor scores shootout winning goal, Vilardi scores twice in 4-3 win

2425-Three_Things_STL

The Winnipeg Jets came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break on an eight-game winning streak and extended it to a franchise record nine straight with a 4-3 shootout victory in St. Louis tonight. Kyle Connor scored the winning goal, Eric Comrie stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout to extend his personal win streak to three games. Gabe Vilardi scored twice and Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goal in regulation for the Jets who are the first team in the NHL to reach 40 wins and remain first overall with 83 points. Connor(30-40—70 in 57 GP) hit the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his career. Only four other players in Jets/Thrashers history have as many 70-point seasons: Mark Scheifele(5x), Ilya Kovalchuk (5x) Blake Wheeler (4x) and Vyacheslav Kozlov (4x). Winnipeg will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

CRAZY THIRD PERIOD

Winnipeg entered the third period with a 2-1 lead and were 30-0-1 when leading after 40 minute, the best record in the NHL in that situation. St. Louis tied the score thanks to Robert Thomas 16 seconds in the period and then Pavel Buchnevich scored a power play goal with 2:50 remaining. After the Jets killed off the second Neal Pionk minor penalty, they pulled Comrie to get an extra attacker on the ice and Gabe Vilardi would redirect a Kyle Connor shot behind Joel Hofer with just 28 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.

WPG@STL: Vilardi scores goal against Joel Hofer

CONNOR SHOOTOUT HERO

Kyle Connor made the trip to St. Louis after playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off and missing out on the championship game. The 28-year-old was everywhere on Saturday night leading everyone with 10 shots on goal, and after Eric Comrie stopped Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich in the shootout, Connor skated in on Joel Hofer and ripped a shot over the Blues goaltenders shoulder for the eventual shootout winning goal.

"I just mentioned to the team afterwards, those are the type of games where a lot of different things went on," said Scott Arniel.

"And it's those games that, late in the year that you need to get the two points, find a way to win. It might be a playoff game."

WPG at STL | Recap

NO MORRISSEY OR HELLEBUYCK

Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck were given the night off after playing for Canada and the United States respectively at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Eric Comrie was given the start in goal for Winnipeg, and he was coming off a shutout in his last start. Ville Heinola filled in for Morrissey and skated with Colin Miller on the Jets third defence pairing, Dylan Samberg stayed with Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley paired with Dylan DeMelo. Samberg ended the night with a career high in ice time (26:40).

News Feed

Namestnikov thrilled to sign extension

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

Jets reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

Three things - McDavid delivers at 4 Nations

Americans confident with Hellebuyck behind them

Lowry eyes return to Jets line-up

Morrissey ready for intense battle Thursday

Jets host Black History Night game on Feb. 24

Morrissey, Canada off to 4 Nations final

Canada needs win to get rematch with USA

Hellebuyck's brilliance continues at 4 Nations

Three things - Hellebuyck and U.S. win emotional game

Manitoban Travis Sanheim makes 4 Nations debut

"It's going to be unreal."

Three things - Tkachuks, Hellebuyck lead U.S. over Finns

Hellebuyck and Connor's turn at 4 Nations

Three things - Crosby puts on a show in Montreal

Morrissey and Canada open 4 Nations vs. Sweden