Three things - Another comeback win

Morrissey another big night (1G,1A), Barron scores GWG with 6:05 left in 3rd

GettyImages-2049065686
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Morgan Barron scored the game winning goal with 6:05 left in the game and the Winnipeg Jets would finish their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Josh Morrissey recorded another multi-point night (1G-1A), Vladislav Namestnikov also had a two-point performance (1G, 1A) for the Jets (39-16-5) who reached 18 wins through their first 30 road games for the first time in franchise history. Winnipeg comes home to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

BACK-TO-BACK 3RD PERIOD COMEBACKS

For the second straight game, the Jets entered the third period trailing and left the building with a victory. Saturday, they were down 3-0 and went onto win 5-3 in Raleigh. Tonight, Winnipeg was down 2-1 to the Sabres and scored four unanswered to go to 4-13-1 on the season when trailing after 40 minutes. The Jets got a huge goal from their fourth line when Cole Perfetti got it up to Morgan Barron who ripped a shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 10th goal of the season and turned out to be the game winner. Winnipeg would get empty net goals from Namestnikov and Sean Monahan to round out the scoring.

“Eventually it went out Cole’s side and he made a really nice play to just get it by their D and kind of some space opened up,” said Barron.

“I didn’t really have the steam left to kind of burn the guy wide. I just pulled up and let one go.”

WPG@BUF: Barron scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

MORRISSEY KEEPS PILING UP POINTS

The Jets defenceman had the primary assist on Nino Niederreiter’s goal in the first period giving him 50 points on the season. Morrissey joined Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom as the only blueliners in franchise history to record back-to-back 50-point seasons. The 28-year-old has 15 assists in his last eight games and his 19 assists since January 1 trail only Noah Dobson (26), Roman Josi (25) and Quinn Hughes (24). He also scored his eighth goal of the season to give him his sixth multi-point performance in the last seven games.

"He's been unreal at both ends of the ice,” said Rick Bowness.

“He plays so many important minutes against the best lines, the power play. He never disappoints you.”

WPG@BUF: Morrissey scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

JETS CLOSING IN ON FIRST PLACE OVERALL

Not only are the Jets alone in first place in the Central Division, but they are also in the hunt for first place overall. They have 83 points and are three points back of the Florida Panthers for the Presidents Trophy - a race that features the top six teams in the standings separated by just three points. Per NHL Stats, the 2023-24 campaign is just the third in NHL history to feature the top six teams in the standings separated by three points or fewer (after min. 60 GP for each cub). The others: 2014-15 and 2003-04.

