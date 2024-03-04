Three things - Another comeback win

Morgan Barron scored the game winning goal with 6:05 left in the game and the Winnipeg Jets would finish their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Josh Morrissey recorded another multi-point night (1G-1A), Vladislav Namestnikov also had a two-point performance (1G, 1A) for the Jets (39-16-5) who reached 18 wins through their first 30 road games for the first time in franchise history. Winnipeg comes home to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

BACK-TO-BACK 3RD PERIOD COMEBACKS

For the second straight game, the Jets entered the third period trailing and left the building with a victory. Saturday, they were down 3-0 and went onto win 5-3 in Raleigh. Tonight, Winnipeg was down 2-1 to the Sabres and scored four unanswered to go to 4-13-1 on the season when trailing after 40 minutes. The Jets got a huge goal from their fourth line when Cole Perfetti got it up to Morgan Barron who ripped a shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 10th goal of the season and turned out to be the game winner. Winnipeg would get empty net goals from Namestnikov and Sean Monahan to round out the scoring.

“Eventually it went out Cole’s side and he made a really nice play to just get it by their D and kind of some space opened up,” said Barron.

“I didn’t really have the steam left to kind of burn the guy wide. I just pulled up and let one go.”