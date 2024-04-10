Return of the Whiteout with Andrew Ladd

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

This week on Ground Control, we catchup with Winnipeg Jets alumnus and former captain, Andrew Ladd!

With the Whiteout about to return to Winnipeg for another spring, we reminisced about the time Ladd led the the team to their first trip to the postseason in 2015.

Host Jamie Thomas also chats with Ladd in-depth on his Stanley Cup rings, life as a retired hockey played, and of course — we had to ask about Buff.

Before the interview, JT is joined by guest host Sara Orlesky to chat about Connor Hellebuyck stealing wins for the Jets right before the playoffs, plus excitement for another edition of the Whiteout.

Sara also tells us more about the RUNWAY behind-the-scenes documentary that has aired all season long. The series has been nominated for a Webby Award! You can vote for us to win at: https://wpgjets.co/vote-webby

