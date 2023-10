Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, and head coach Rick Bowness are speaking LIVE to the media at hockey for all centre.

The Winnipeg Jet Hockey Club announced yesterday they have agreed to terms with both forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on identical seven-year contract extensions with an average annual value of $8,500,000. Both of their seven-year contract extensions will begin in the 2024-25 season.