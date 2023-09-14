Milic ready for first pro season

Thursday morning, the Winnipeg Jets prospects took to the ice for the final time before departing for Penticton.

Winnipeg has been taken over by Seattle Thunderbird alumni this week. Former T-Bird’s defenceman Tyrell Bauer, forward Brad Lambert and goaltender Thomas Milic will take part of this weekend’s Young Stars Classic.

Milic who was drafted in the fifth round this past June will be making his pro debut in Penticton. He has already won a gold medal for Canada at the World Juniors, a WHL championship and has played at the Memorial Cup. Not a bad resume to go with the WHL Goaltender of the Year honour from the 22-23 season.

Simply put, this kid knows how to win. No one knows that better than Lambert, his teammate in Seattle this past spring.

“I was pumped when he got drafted. He’s obviously an unbelievable goalie. It was great to play with him and an even better guy,” said Lambert.

“I’m happy to have him here and we get along well.”

Milic said having familiar faces around at development camp back in July was helpful.

“I have a lot of fans back in Seattle who are kind of trending with the theme that birds flying, jets flying,” said Milic.

“Let’s Fly was our motto in Seattle, it carries over here.”

Milic will likely get a game and a half in Penticton and will have family and friends in attendance from nearby Vancouver.

BIG YEAR FOR LAMBERT

Lambert had a whirlwind season in 2022-23 after being selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old played some pre-season games with the Jets, then was sent down to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and played 14 games there. Afterwards, it was off to the World Junior Hockey Championships to represent Finland followed by a trip to the WHL.

It was in Seattle where Lambert looked to get his confidence going playing with kids his age. He had 38 points in 26 games for a dominant Thunderbird team who won the WHL title and was one win away from taking the Memorial Cup as well. Seattle fell 5-0 to the Quebec Remparts in the championship game.

As he heads into his second Young Stars Classic, Lambert says he will stay with the same mindset.

“Try to win as a team, show what I can do,” said Lambert.

“Do my best individually and hope I can help the team win.”

Lambert has been playing centre so far in the early stages of camp and will do so at the tournament in Penticton this weekend.

“I played centre in Seattle, so I got pretty comfortable. I think I can use my speed down the middle pretty well and pounce on pucks in my own end and get them out,” said Lambert.

“So, I think I can play both (wing and centre) but obviously it will be nice to play centre here.”

TALENTED TRIO

One line that has drawn a lot of attention during the first two prospect skates is Chaz Lucius, Colby Barlow and Nikita Chibrikov. Chibrikov was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed his three-year entry-level deal in the spring.

The Russian born forward seems to be just as impressed by his linemates as they are of him.

“Great guys. Great chemistry, two practices with these guys. I feel like the chemistry game-by-game, and I’ll play better,” said Chibrikov after practice.

“We try to show good game this tournament for the Jets.”

One of the best moments this morning was when Chibrikov was asked about his beard and to compare it to Barlow who looks much older than 19 with his facial hair.

“When I saw him the first time I said ‘Colby, you are 25?’,” Chibrikov laughed.

Chibrikov has been skating in Toronto over the summer to help in his first foray into North American pro hockey. The 20-year-old is 5’9” and around 170 pounds.

“I’m ready, I think. Try to win the tournament first of all,” said Chibrikov.

“This is the first step for me.”