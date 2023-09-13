Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg

Two months after development camp in the Manitoba capital, the Winnipeg Jets prospects are back in town. This time for rookie camp which kicked off at the hockey for all centre on Wednesday morning. The players went through their physicals and then they took to the ice in the early afternoon.

For Chaz Lucius, it is a fresh start following shoulder surgery back in February and he now has a clean bill of health. The Jets 2021 first round draft pick has been through a lot in his young hockey career which can only help him going forward.

“Learning injuries and understanding about injuries as a pro is a lot different than junior or college kids, too. Understanding his body as he’s maturing, knowing how to rehab, going through this with the mindset that it’s going to happen again,” said Jimmy Roy, the Jets Director of Player Development.

“It happens to everybody. So now he’s gone through it, he’s going to be mentally stronger when it does. So, take the positive out of it.”

Lucius seems to have been able to find the light at the end of the tunnel and it helps that at the start of camp, he’s in the middle of Colby Barlow and Nikita Chibrikov, two players that know how to shoot the puck pretty well. Lucius is looking forward to the three games ahead against the Oilers, Canucks and Flames prospects in Penticton, BC.

“You obviously want to win, we want to win the three games, just like any team there,” said Lucius.

“It’s about that (winning) for sure. Also, everyone playing their best hockey possible as a team I think is a big thing. And also, guys showing their skillsets as well.”

RED HOT DIVINCENTIIS

Jets seventh round pick Dominic DiVincentiis is also making his second appearance at the rookie tournament but this time he is coming off an OHL Goaltender of the Year performance in 2022-23 with the North Bay Battalion. DiVincentiis made his pre-season debut on Sunday and made 55 saves in a 2-1 win over Colby Barlow’s Owen Sound Attack.

“Man, that guy, he’s a great goalie,” said Barlow after practice.

“He got me a few times in that game for sure. He seems dialled in, for sure.”

Usually, the Jets take three goaltenders to Penticton with each goalie getting one game at the event. This time around, DiVincentiis and WHL goaltender of the year, Thomas Milic will share the duties. Last September, Arvid Holm and Oskari Salminen started the first two games leaving DiVincentiis having to wait three days for his appearance. The Bolton, Ontario native didn’t look nervous at all and ended up with a solid performance but admitted it wasn’t easy waiting that long.

“I think it was important for me to be able to watch those guys (Holm and Salminen) and learn quickly how they prepare and how they get into those game actions. Watching from the stands you see a whole different perspective from the game,” said DiVincentiis.

“I think that was a very cool steppingstone for me to be able to watch and learn from those guys there playing, and I think that’s what gave me the ability to perform the way I did in my last game there. This year I think it’s more just about taking what I learned from last year and moving forward with it.”

BARLOW EXCITED FOR WEEKEND

While Lucius and DiVincentiis have already played in a Young Stars Classic, this will be the first game action in a Jets uniform for the teams 2023 first round pick, Colby Barlow.

“I think just going in with an open mind. Just as much as I can learn, as much as I can take in from the systems, they’re trying to teach us and try to apply to the game,” said Barlow.

“But also do the things I’m good at. Just try to be the best I can possibly be out there.”

Barlow and fellow Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty seemed to bond well at development camp back in July as they paired together for a lot of social media videos. McGroarty will not take part of rookie camp or go to BC this weekend.

“We all miss him in the room. He brings a different kind of energy. We’re all close in there,” said Barlow.

“It would be nice to have Rut here. I know, he called me, he’s getting major FOMO (fear of missing out) right now. He’s back home. We all miss him.”