News Feed

Three things - Hellebuyck blanks Panthers

Three things - Hellebuyck blanks Panthers
Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Nov. 24, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Vladislav Namestnikov (Nov. 24, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers
Three things - Lowry scores OT winner

Three things - Lowry scores OT winner
Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Nov. 22, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Nov. 22, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning
GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett

GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett
Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling
Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21

Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21
Vilardi closing in on return

Vilardi closing in on return
Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military
Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win
GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets
Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)
GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets
Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut
Pride beyond the parade

Pride beyond the parade
Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

WPGNSH
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets aim for a perfect road trip on Sunday when they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The Jets (12-5-2) have won each of the first two games on the road trip - a 3-2 overtime decision in Tampa Bay and a 3-0 shutout victory in Florida - and can make it three-for-three with a triumph over the Predators.

Overall, the Jets have won five straight games, but their opponents come in on a roll as well. Nashville has won four straight, including an 8-3 win over Central Division rivals, the St. Louis Blues.

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available following the morning skate.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com