GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

NASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets aim for a perfect road trip on Sunday when they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The Jets (12-5-2) have won each of the first two games on the road trip - a 3-2 overtime decision in Tampa Bay and a 3-0 shutout victory in Florida - and can make it three-for-three with a triumph over the Predators.

Overall, the Jets have won five straight games, but their opponents come in on a roll as well. Nashville has won four straight, including an 8-3 win over Central Division rivals, the St. Louis Blues.

Stay tuned for more line-up information as it comes available following the morning skate.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com