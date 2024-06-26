Draft preview with Paul Edmonds

Get ready for the big day at Sphere!

GCPod_Edmonds_Thumb16x9
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

We're ready for the DRAFT in Las Vegas!

Jaime Thomas and Paul Edmonds bring you all the reaction and analysis leading up to the big day at Sphere.

To open the show, we take a look at the Jets' hirings' of Dean Chynoweth and Davis Payne and their potential impact on the incoming roster.

There's also a number of young talent from Manitoba looking to hear their name called on Draft Day. 

Dawson Cowan, Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher, Josh Fluker and Gavin Hodnett are all eligible to be picked this year, and Paul & Jamie bring you insight on each player!

What are you looking forward to seeing at the Draft? Paul shares his takes to wrap the show.

News Feed

DeMelo happy to stay in Winnipeg

Jets sign DeMelo to four-year contract extension

Draft day stories with Jason Kasdorf

Jets announce 2024 pre-season schedule

Life as an NHL EBUG with Jason Kasdorf

Chynoweth, Payne ready to dive into Jets special teams

Jets & Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk

Jets announce coaching staff appointments

Jets continue preparations for NHL Draft

Jets prospect playing for Memorial Cup

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets

Perfetti excited about Arniel hiring

'Extremely special day' for Arniel

Jets at Worlds - 05.26.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.25.24

Three Things - Arniel named Jets head coach

Scott Arniel appointed Winnipeg Jets head coach

Former Jets scout wins QMJHL title as GM