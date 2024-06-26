Draft preview with Paul Edmonds

We're ready for the DRAFT in Las Vegas!

Jaime Thomas and Paul Edmonds bring you all the reaction and analysis leading up to the big day at Sphere.

To open the show, we take a look at the Jets' hirings' of Dean Chynoweth and Davis Payne and their potential impact on the incoming roster.

There's also a number of young talent from Manitoba looking to hear their name called on Draft Day.

Dawson Cowan, Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher, Josh Fluker and Gavin Hodnett are all eligible to be picked this year, and Paul & Jamie bring you insight on each player!

What are you looking forward to seeing at the Draft? Paul shares his takes to wrap the show.