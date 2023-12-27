You’re Invited to the Opening of The Park at UBS Arena

Don’t miss the grand opening of Northwell presents The Park at UBS Arena on Wednesday, as the New York Islanders unveil two new outdoor rinks and a BYOB beer garden outside of UBS Arena!

Come check out the two outdoor skating rinks installed outside UBS Arena and enjoy carnival games, food trucks, the Isles Lab Swag Shack and more! The guest list already includes Islanders Legend Denis Potvin and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine on Wednesday. Potvin returns Friday with his trademark Potvin Socks line, and Islanders Legend Billy Smith will also be on hand!

In the spirit of College Game Day, MSG Networks will host be hosting their Islanders pregame show outside at The Park, so come watch Shannon Hogan and Thomas Hickey tee up the Islanders-Penguins matchup live!

NHL Network will also be on hand for the grand opening, with former Islanders goaltenders Kevin Weekes and Cory Schneider, 11-year veteran Mike Rupp and host Jamison Coyle broadcasting NHL Now from on the grounds from 4-6 p.m.