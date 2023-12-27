You’re Invited to the Opening of The Park at UBS Arena

Denis Potvin, Pat LaFontaine to be on hand Wednesday, MSG Networks and NHL Networks to broadcast live from Islanders outdoor rinks and BYOB beer garden

20231221_THEPARK_UBSARENA-26
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Don’t miss the grand opening of Northwell presents The Park at UBS Arena on Wednesday, as the New York Islanders unveil two new outdoor rinks and a BYOB beer garden outside of UBS Arena!

Come check out the two outdoor skating rinks installed outside UBS Arena and enjoy carnival games, food trucks, the Isles Lab Swag Shack and more! The guest list already includes Islanders Legend Denis Potvin and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine on Wednesday. Potvin returns Friday with his trademark Potvin Socks line, and Islanders Legend Billy Smith will also be on hand!

In the spirit of College Game Day, MSG Networks will host be hosting their Islanders pregame show outside at The Park, so come watch Shannon Hogan and Thomas Hickey tee up the Islanders-Penguins matchup live!

NHL Network will also be on hand for the grand opening, with former Islanders goaltenders Kevin Weekes and Cory Schneider, 11-year veteran Mike Rupp and host Jamison Coyle broadcasting NHL Now from on the grounds from 4-6 p.m.

First responders will be the first players to grace the ice at The Park, as the Islanders celebrate those who dedicate their life to community service.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with parking opening at 4 p.m. To continue the Islanders long tradition of pregame festivities, fans are welcome to bring your own beer, up to a six-pack, to the BYOB beer garden.

The first public pre-game skate at the two outdoor rinks will begin at 6 p.m., going all the way until 7:30 p.m. Fans can register here and will be able to rent skates at The Park. Carnival games, food trucks and the Isles Lab Swag Shack will be open for fans who want to visit The Park!

Click here to learn more about The Park at UBS Arena and how to book public skates, group outings, join pond hockey tournaments and more!

