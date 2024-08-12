Long Island Warriors Enjoy LI Summer Shootout

The Long Island Warriors have fun competing in fourth annual tournament, supported by the New York Islanders

Long Island Warriors
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The Long Island Warriors, a hockey program comprised of current and former military members, had a lot to cheer about over the weekend as they hosted the LI Summer Shootout at Northwell Health Ice Center. The Warriors’ top team won the tournament in tier A play, but all levels had an enjoyable experience, including the Warriors novice team, which picked up its first win, marking the latest milestone for nonprofit, volunteer-driven program.   

"Those guys are like brand new to hockey, they've only been playing for a year or so and most of them started together. This morning, they got their first win ever, which is exciting," said Tom Donaldson, President of the LI Warriors. "It's a big accomplishment."  

The mid-summer tournament attracted various visiting veteran teams from Boston, as well as local FDNY and EMS ice hockey teams, for three action-packed days where the heroes who have served our country showcased teamwork and strong veteran camaraderie.  

The Warriors create a welcoming environment where all current and former military members are welcome to join, even without prior experience in hockey. Take Emily Witteck for example, she hadn’t hit the ice before spotting a flyer for the Warriors in July of 2023, where she joined as a beginner and was embraced by the group off the bat.  

“From my first practice here, everybody has been so welcoming and took me under their wing," Witteck said. "We all have that military connection, which is so nice because you're going in feeling like you know everybody already."   

Witteck served six years of active duty as a helicopter mechanic and has been stationed in Alaska, South Korea and parts of upstate New York. Being involved in the Warriors for over a year now, she cherishes the veteran camaraderie she found through her involvement.     

"You're just out there with your team, playing hockey and having fun,” Witteck said. “It's great because you're pushing yourself and learning new things with your fellow veterans. You’re just focused on skating, the drills and what the coaches are telling you. It's like nothing else matters at that for that one hour that you're out on the ice."

PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
+30 PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024
PHOTOS: Annual Warrior Classic 2024

PHOTOS: LI Summer Shootout 2024

Snapshots of the LI Summer Shootout with the Long Island Warriors on the weekend of Aug. 9, 2024.

Donaldson explains that the program’s purpose has therapeutic values for veterans, illustrated by his own journey. After serving in Iraq for six years, Donaldson returned home to Long Island and faced a challenging adjustment and struggled with the transition.   

“The people that I'd spent the last six years serving with, my closest friends, the people that I knew to rely on, I wasn't with them anymore,” Donaldson said. “So, I came home and felt that emptiness."  

The Warriors program creates an environment where military veterans can re-gain their sense of belonging.   

"It's nice having that family feeling again,” Witteck said. “The military is like a forced family, because you're always working with the same people. If you live in the dorms, you live with the same people you work with, so you see them all the time. It's kind of nice to have that feeling again here, and then bringing in something like hockey, where I also did it to kind of get myself to do a little more activity [and] get back into shape without having to go to the gym and do mindless waiting weight workouts."  

Playing hockey and forging teamwork serves as an athletic outlet for servicemen and women who have gone through traumatic experiences and are looking for a positive support system.   

"Hockey is a very physical sport and you have fun doing it,” Donaldson said. “I think the main accomplishment is when family members tell me their [loved one] is healthier, happier, they're sleeping better, and they're maybe not turning to negative things, because they want to prepare for the tournament. They want to work out and they want to win games, that's where that motivation comes from."  

The Islanders provide ice time for weekly practices, benefits from player charities and initiatives for military members, as well as new threads the Warriors debuted this weekend, completed with an Islanders patch on the sleeve.   

"We travel all around the country, we meet other warrior teams, and nobody gets near the level of support that the Islanders give us, by far,” Donaldson said. “It's pretty exciting to have that. We try to represent the Islanders appropriately. They're just so amazing to us."

Related Content

Military Salute

LI Warriors Hockey Helping Vets

News Feed

Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

Maven's Memories: The Odd Couple of Scoring and Their Golden Spring

This Day in Isles History: August 7

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

Maven's Memories: The Glowing, but Forgotten Ray Ferraro Goals

Great American Media to Create Nation's Largest Experiential Christmas Festival with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment

Talkin' Isles: Steve Webb

Islanders Sign Holmstrom

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Logo, Announce 2024-25 Schedule 

Questions and Isles: Window or Aisle Seat?

Maven's Memories: Four-Time Cup-Winner Dave Langevin Reflects On The Dynasty Years

Breaking Down the Islanders 2024-25 Schedule

Reilly to Remain on Long Island

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Duclair’s Excited to Join Islanders, Reunite with Roy

7 Facts: Anthony Duclair

Islanders Sign Duclair

Islanders Sign Reilly