Long Island Warriors Enjoy LI Summer Shootout

The Long Island Warriors, a hockey program comprised of current and former military members, had a lot to cheer about over the weekend as they hosted the LI Summer Shootout at Northwell Health Ice Center. The Warriors’ top team won the tournament in tier A play, but all levels had an enjoyable experience, including the Warriors novice team, which picked up its first win, marking the latest milestone for nonprofit, volunteer-driven program.

"Those guys are like brand new to hockey, they've only been playing for a year or so and most of them started together. This morning, they got their first win ever, which is exciting," said Tom Donaldson, President of the LI Warriors. "It's a big accomplishment."

The mid-summer tournament attracted various visiting veteran teams from Boston, as well as local FDNY and EMS ice hockey teams, for three action-packed days where the heroes who have served our country showcased teamwork and strong veteran camaraderie.

The Warriors create a welcoming environment where all current and former military members are welcome to join, even without prior experience in hockey. Take Emily Witteck for example, she hadn’t hit the ice before spotting a flyer for the Warriors in July of 2023, where she joined as a beginner and was embraced by the group off the bat.

“From my first practice here, everybody has been so welcoming and took me under their wing," Witteck said. "We all have that military connection, which is so nice because you're going in feeling like you know everybody already."

Witteck served six years of active duty as a helicopter mechanic and has been stationed in Alaska, South Korea and parts of upstate New York. Being involved in the Warriors for over a year now, she cherishes the veteran camaraderie she found through her involvement.

"You're just out there with your team, playing hockey and having fun,” Witteck said. “It's great because you're pushing yourself and learning new things with your fellow veterans. You’re just focused on skating, the drills and what the coaches are telling you. It's like nothing else matters at that for that one hour that you're out on the ice."