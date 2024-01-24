Varlamov and Roy Reunited

Semyon Varlamov is thrilled to play for Patrick Roy for the second time in his career after three seasons in Colorado

Two Split Varly Roy
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

When Semyon Varlamov learned that Patrick Roy was stepping in as Head Coach of the New York Islanders, he was more than excited to be reunited with his idol and former coach. 

“I’m not gonna lie, I had goosebumps,” Varlamov said when asked of his reaction when learning of Roy’s hiring. “He’s a great leader and he’s going to bring a lot of emotions and a lot of passion to the locker room.” 

“I’ve seen it before,” he added.  

Varlamov is familiar with Roy’s persona, energy and passion after playing for him for three years with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-16. From goaltender to goaltender, it was a luxury to play for and learn from a Hall of Famer who carries a resume of four Stanley Cups and three Vezina Trophies. Varlamov had a hockey legend to look up to behind the bench, both then and now. 

“When I worked with him, I had a lot of support from him mentally and then he would always give us good tips,” Varlamov said. “It always felt like we had two goalie coaches.”

GettyImages-187799075 2

© Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Roy was adamant that the day-to-day instruction will come from Goaltending Coach Piero Greco, but that he could serve as a sounding board.

When Roy took over as Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche in 2013-14, he made an immediate impact. After the team went 16-25-7 in the shortened 2012-13 season, Roy transformed the Avalanche into a playoff-caliber team and with a 52-22-8 record that led the Central Division.  

The transformation earned Roy the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year in 2013-14, a distinction he gives Varlamov all the credit for with a standout season between the pipes.  

"I was very happy to win the coach of the year but honestly [Varlamov] was the player that made a difference that year, from a team that was second last in NHL to first in the division," Roy said. "It was because our goaltender was so good. I mean we could count on him night after night."

Morning Skate Interview with Semyon Varlamov.

Roy relied on Varlamov heavily throughout his tenure with the Avalanche, utilizing him as their starting goaltender. Varlamov had a standout year when Roy took over, posting a record of 41-14-6, setting a career-best 41 wins and a career high 1867 saves that season. His solid year earned him his first career Vezina nomination, garnering 90 votes but falling short to only Tuukka Rask, who earned the Vezina with 103 votes. 

“Between you and I, [Varlamov] should have won the Vezina that year,” Roy said. 

With a tandem of Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin at his disposal, Roy sees his goaltending as a pillar of strength for the Isles. Varlamov was activated off IR on Monday and is slated to start 
on Thursday in Montreal against the Canadiens. Varlamov is thrilled to be playing for Roy again as the Islanders are looking to pick up momentum to make a push for the playoffs.  

“He's a great motivator and a great leader,” Varlamov said. “He brings a lot of energy in the locker room and every time he steps on the ice to work with us. He’s a great coach and that's what we need right now, we need to get going.”

News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Signs of Improvement in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Signs of Improvement in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights
Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights Jan. 23

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights
Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Activated Off IR, Appleby Returned

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Activated Off IR, Appleby Returned
The Story Behind the Islanders Pride Night T-Shirt

The Story Behind the Islanders Pride Night T-Shirt
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT
Islanders to Host Pride Night on Jan. 23

Islanders to Host Pride Night on Jan. 23
3 Takeaways: Islanders Resilient in Roy’s Coaching Debut

3 Takeaways: Islanders Resilient in Roy’s Coaching Debut
Roy Has Islanders “Immediate Respect” After First Morning Skate

Roy Has Islanders “Immediate Respect” After First Morning Skate
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Skates

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Skates
Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders

Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders
Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars Jan. 21

Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars
Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity

Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity
7 Facts: Patrick Roy

7 Facts: Patrick Roy
Islanders Name Roy Head Coach

Islanders Name Roy Head Coach
The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT

The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks
Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks Jan. 19

Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks