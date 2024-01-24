Varlamov and Roy Reunited

When Semyon Varlamov learned that Patrick Roy was stepping in as Head Coach of the New York Islanders, he was more than excited to be reunited with his idol and former coach.

“I’m not gonna lie, I had goosebumps,” Varlamov said when asked of his reaction when learning of Roy’s hiring. “He’s a great leader and he’s going to bring a lot of emotions and a lot of passion to the locker room.”

“I’ve seen it before,” he added.

Varlamov is familiar with Roy’s persona, energy and passion after playing for him for three years with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-16. From goaltender to goaltender, it was a luxury to play for and learn from a Hall of Famer who carries a resume of four Stanley Cups and three Vezina Trophies. Varlamov had a hockey legend to look up to behind the bench, both then and now.

“When I worked with him, I had a lot of support from him mentally and then he would always give us good tips,” Varlamov said. “It always felt like we had two goalie coaches.”