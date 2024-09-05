This Day in Isles History: September 5

Sept. 5, 2020 - The Islanders advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1993, as they defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the Second Round.

The Islanders' methodical shutout victory featured scoring from Scott Mayfield, Andy Greene, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier. Former Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss posted a perfect 16-save performance in the shutout, in what was a defensive clinic by the Islanders. The 16 shots against were the fewest they'd allowed in the playoffs.