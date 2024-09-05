This Day in Isles History: September 5

The Isles advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1993

TDIIH Sept 5
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Sept. 5, 2020 - The Islanders advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1993, as they defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the Second Round.

The Islanders' methodical shutout victory featured scoring from Scott Mayfield, Andy Greene, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier. Former Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss posted a perfect 16-save performance in the shutout, in what was a defensive clinic by the Islanders. The 16 shots against were the fewest they'd allowed in the playoffs.

News Feed

JetBlue Soars into New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Distribute 500 Backpacks in Second Annual Event

Islanders Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Maven's Memories: Past Heroes Relive Their Stanley Cup Thrills

NHL Announces Updated Start Times for Islanders Games

Islanders 2024-25 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced

This Day in Isles History: August 26

Maven's Memories: The All-Time Underrated Islander

This Day in Isles History: August 20

Matt Moulson’s Hockey Story Becomes Children’s Book 

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders Add Adam Cross as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships

Discover Long Island Announces New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Anastasia Pagonis Thrives and Inspires in Paralympic Journey 

Long Island Warriors Enjoy LI Summer Shootout

Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

Maven's Memories: The Odd Couple of Scoring and Their Golden Spring

This Day in Isles History: August 7

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom