This Day in Isles History: September 15

Sept. 15, 2020 -The New York Islanders defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 5 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final.

Former Islanders Jordan Eberle delivered the dramatic double-OT winner at 12:30 as the Islanders avoided elimination against the Lightning. Anders Lee provided the sole assist on the winning goal, while Ryan Pulock opened the scoring in regulation with a power-play goal in the first period.

Semyon Varlamov backstopped the win with 36 saves and made an iconic slide on his stomach into the post-win celebration dog pile along the boards.