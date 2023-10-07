News Feed

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Dobson Paying it Forward

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Barzal and the Band

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

The Islanders play their first game in franchise history, Ed Westfall named first captain

Ed_Westfall

© B Bennett/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Oct. 7, 1972 - The Islanders play their first game in franchise history, losing 3-2 to the Atlanta Flames in front of a crowd of 12,221 at Nassau Coliseum. Ed Westfall scores the Islanders' first goal at 17:29 of the second period.
Read more about the Isles' first game in Stan Fischler's Maven's Memories
.
Another piece of Isles history was made that day, as Westfall was named the first captain in franchise history.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion (with Boston) was selected by the Islanders in the 1972 NHL Expansion Draft and subsequently named the first captain in franchise history. Under his capataincy, the Isles qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and advanced to the NHL semi-finals in 1975. Two seasons later, Westfall was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is presented to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport. During that 1977 season, Westfall relinquished his title as captain to Clark Gillies.

Westfall ended his 18-year NHL career as a member of the Isles following the 1978-79 season. Throughout his seven-year career as an Islander, Westfall amassed 286 points (105G, 181A) through 493 games.

Read more about Westfall's captaincy in Stan Fischler's Maven's Memories.