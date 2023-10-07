This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

The two-time Stanley Cup champion (with Boston) was selected by the Islanders in the 1972 NHL Expansion Draft and subsequently named the first captain in franchise history. Under his capataincy, the Isles qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and advanced to the NHL semi-finals in 1975. Two seasons later, Westfall was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is presented to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport. During that 1977 season, Westfall relinquished his title as captain to Clark Gillies.

Westfall ended his 18-year NHL career as a member of the Isles following the 1978-79 season. Throughout his seven-year career as an Islander, Westfall amassed 286 points (105G, 181A) through 493 games.

