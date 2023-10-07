This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

Oct. 7, 1972 - The Islanders play their first game in franchise history, losing 3-2 to the Atlanta Flames in front of a crowd of 12,221 at Nassau Coliseum. Ed Westfall scores the Islanders' first goal at 17:29 of the second period.
Another piece of Isles history was made that day, as Westfall was named the first captain in franchise history.
The two-time Stanley Cup champion (with Boston) was selected by the Islanders in the 1972 NHL Expansion Draft and subsequently named the first captain in franchise history. Under his capataincy, the Isles qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and advanced to the NHL semi-finals in 1975. Two seasons later, Westfall was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is presented to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport. During that 1977 season, Westfall relinquished his title as captain to Clark Gillies.
Westfall ended his 18-year NHL career as a member of the Isles following the 1978-79 season. Throughout his seven-year career as an Islander, Westfall amassed 286 points (105G, 181A) through 493 games.
