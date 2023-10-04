News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Dobson Paying it Forward

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Barzal and the Band

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Anders Lee is named the 15th Captain in franchise history

Islanders 2020-21 Photos of the Year

Oct. 4, 2018 - The Islanders name Anders Lee as the 15th Captain in franchise history.
"It's extremely humbling and quite an honor and to be a captain of this organization,"
Lee said after being named captain.

"It's definitely one of the most special things that's happened in my hockey career and I'm looking forward to it and the responsibility that comes with it."

The 2009 sixth rounder (152nd overall) has played 10 seasons for the Blue and Orange. During that span, the left winger has amassed 366 points (212G, 154A). Under his leadership, the Isles have returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three of four seasons and appeared in the third round of the playoffs in back-to-back years (2020, 2021).

