This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Oct. 4, 2018 - The Islanders name Anders Lee as the 15th Captain in franchise history.

"It's extremely humbling and quite an honor and to be a captain of this organization,"

Lee said after being named captain.

"It's definitely one of the most special things that's happened in my hockey career and I'm looking forward to it and the responsibility that comes with it."

The 2009 sixth rounder (152nd overall) has played 10 seasons for the Blue and Orange. During that span, the left winger has amassed 366 points (212G, 154A). Under his leadership, the Isles have returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three of four seasons and appeared in the third round of the playoffs in back-to-back years (2020, 2021).