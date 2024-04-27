Isles Day to Day: Iskhakov in for Martin

Ruslan Iskhakov will make his NHL playoff debut on Saturday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4, slotting in for Matt Martin, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Iskhakov, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft (43rd overall) made has one NHL game on his resume. He drew into the lineup on Apr. 17 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording an assist in a 5-4 victory.

Martin's absence ends a streak of 82 consecutive playoff appearances for the Islanders. He hasn't missed a postseason since 2007 (Game 5 of a First-Round series against the Buffalo Sabres).

"If he wasn't injured, he'd be playing," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "I have so much respect for what he brought to this organization and the way he's been playing. It gives others an opportunity to step up."